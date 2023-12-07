Funding will build capacity of educators to recognize and respond to youth violence

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Family and gender-based violence are serious public health issues that have profound and long-lasting consequences within our communities and across Canada. These issues affect families and youth, and include many different forms of physical, sexual and emotional abuse and neglect. Within our communities, especially during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence, educators play a central role in promoting and supporting the physical and mental wellbeing of young people, especially those who may be at risk of family or gender-based violence.

Today, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced $550,000 in funding to Queen's University to develop, evaluate and deliver evidence-based, accessible, interactive online training modules on gender-based violence and prevention. The training will help educators across Canada to develop their awareness, knowledge, confidence, and capacity to recognize, prevent, and respond to gender-based violence. The project will enable Queen's University to collaborate and co-develop trauma and violence-informed resources with key stakeholders from across Canada, and conduct intervention research to confirm that the tools are useful and appropriate.

Queen's University will deliver the project through PREVNet (the Promoting Relationships and Eliminating Violence Network). PREVNet is a national research hub that partners with organizations focused on fostering healthy relationships among children and youth. The network collaborates on issues related to child maltreatment, bullying, youth violence, intimate partner and sexual violence with youth-serving organizations, businesses and governments.

"We are working across government to support the safety and mental health of everyone living in Canada, especially children and youth. By supporting Queen's University as they develop gender-based violence prevention training models, we can ensure educators across Canada have the training and tools necessary to help prevent and address violence in schools. This is an important part of our work to foster safer and more inclusive environments for children, families, and their communities."

"Youth who experience gender-based violence are more likely to report physical and mental health issues and are at continued risk for being victimized by other forms of violence. Research indicates that teachers feel a strong sense of responsibility to respond to gender-based violence, but they need additional training, resources, and practices to address it. This funding will enable the development of evidence-based resources for educators to create safe, caring, and respectful classrooms and schools."

The consequences of family violence and gender-based violence can include short and long-term mental and physical health effects as well as social and economic costs. These can include: behavioural problems in children; drug and alcohol use and attempted suicide in teens.

Through the federal Gender-Based Violence Strategy , the Government of Canada has invested over $800 million , with $44 million per year ongoing. Additionally, Budget 2022 committed $539.3 million over five years (2022-2023 to 2026-2027), to support the implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence . Launched in November 2022 by the Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers responsible for the Status of Women, the National Action Plan sets a framework to have a Canada free of gender-based violence.

, the Government of has invested over , with per year ongoing. Additionally, Budget 2022 committed over five years (2022-2023 to 2026-2027), to support the implementation of the . Launched in by the Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers responsible for the Status of Women, the National Action Plan sets a framework to have a free of gender-based violence. Individuals can access the Wellness Together Canada portal, or call 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 741741 (adults) or 686868 (youth), for free access to educational content, self-guided therapy, moderated peer-to-peer support, and one-to-one counselling with qualified health professionals.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence run from November 25 , the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, until December 10 , Human Rights Day. This year, we encourage all to Listen. Learn. Act. and recognize the urgency and importance of putting an end to the violence that affects far too many people in our society.

