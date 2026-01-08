OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - "Six years ago, 176 innocent lives – including 55 Canadians, 30 permanent residents of Canada, and many more with ties to our country – were tragically taken when Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 (Flight PS752) was shot down by the Iranian regime just minutes after take-off.

On this solemn anniversary, we pause to remember those we lost on that day and to honour all victims of air disasters around the world. Canada stands with their loved ones as they grieve and continue to seek accountability to this day.

The shocking and unlawful downing of Flight PS752 left a profound mark on Canadians, and Canada remains unwavering in our commitment to hold Iran accountable. To this end, Canada, alongside our partners in the International Coordination and Response Group, is pursuing the ongoing cases against Iran at the International Court of Justice and the International Civil Aviation Organization to secure justice for the victims.

In parallel, Canada continues to lead global efforts to prevent future air disasters. Last year, Canada and Morocco co-hosted the fourth international forum under the Canada-led Safer Skies Initiative, where we brought together over 200 participants from States, international and regional organisations, and industry to strengthen safety measures for civil aviation operating over or near conflict zones. At the Forum, Canada welcomed the broad endorsement of a Renewed Safer Skies Commitment Statement to improve civil-military coordination and airspace deconfliction, information sharing practices, and crisis response.

We will keep pressing for justice for the families of those who died on Flight PS752. Today we pay tribute to all those who have lost their lives in air disasters by affirming our commitment to building a more secure world."

