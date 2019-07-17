Government of Canada invests in more than 6,900 social sciences and humanities researchers and graduate students across Canada

Researchers and graduate students receiving funding for projects in areas such as education, immigration, Indigenous health and the environment

FREDERICTON, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Humanities and social sciences research plays a critical role in helping us understand some of the biggest challenges Canadians face. Researchers provide the evidence we need to make informed decisions about our communities, economy, health and future prosperity.

That's why today, the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, announced more than $285 million for over 6,900 researchers and graduate students across Canada. This investment, through the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC), will fund research in areas including education, immigration, Indigenous health and the environment. These projects will also promote collaboration and partnerships among academic researchers, businesses and community partners to advance knowledge and understanding of these critical issues.

Minister Duncan highlighted more than $1.6 million to support 33 projects at the University of New Brunswick. This includes the work of David Busolo, an early career researcher in the Faculty of Nursing. Busolo will receive $60,000 for his research to better understand the needs and priorities of immigrant and refugee families.

This investment is part of Canada's Science Vision and the government's commitment of more than $10 billion to science and research. This includes a historic increase in funding for fundamental research and the largest boost in over a decade to the federal research funding agencies.

Minister Duncan also signed the Dimensions charter at the University of New Brunswick. Institutions that endorse the charter commit to embedding the principles of equity, diversity and inclusion in their policies, practices, action plans and culture.

Quotes

"The social sciences and humanities are integral towards building a healthier, stronger and more prosperous Canada. Since taking office, our government has worked hard to put science and research back to their rightful place. Today's grant recipients will help us make informed decisions about our communities, economy, health and future prosperity."

—The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport

"Researchers in the social sciences and humanities generate ideas and innovations that improve the lives of Canadians. This investment will strengthen research training for students, connect Canadian and international researchers across disciplines and sectors, and equip Canada with the talent, knowledge and insights that are essential to meeting the challenges of today and tomorrow."

—Ted Hewitt, President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

"Researchers in the humanities and social sciences undertake research and examine issues that are essential to the growth, development and betterment of our society. We are thrilled that UNB faculty and graduate students will be given the opportunity to further their research, affecting not just life in New Brunswick, but across the country and around the world."

—Paul Mazerolle, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of New Brunswick

Quick facts

The Government of Canada , through Budget 2018, provided SSHRC with the single biggest funding boost in Canadian history.

, through Budget 2018, provided SSHRC with the single biggest funding boost in Canadian history. SSHRC's Insight and Partnership programs support research and research training in the humanities and social sciences.

SSHRC's Talent program supports students and postdoctoral researchers to develop Canada's next generation of researchers and leaders, within academia and across the public, private and not-for-profit sectors.

next generation of researchers and leaders, within academia and across the public, private and not-for-profit sectors. Today's announcement involves over 900 partners from the academic, government, industry and not-for-profit sectors.

The Government of Canada recently launched Dimensions: Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Canada. This new pilot program, which is inspired by the United Kingdom's internationally recognized Athena SWAN Charter, will address systemic barriers in research, particularly those experienced by members of underrepresented or disadvantaged groups.

Associated links

