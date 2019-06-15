Government of Canada invests in long-term growth of wine and grape industry

NIAGARA, ON, June 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti, on behalf of Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, was at the Konzelmann Estate Winery today to announce more than $2.3 million to the Canadian Grapevine Certification Network (CGCN).

The CGCN will receive the funding through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership's AgriAssurance program to create a network of certified, virus-free grapevines that Canadian grape growers can plant in their vineyards to ensure the long-term viability of the Canadian grape and wine sectors.

As part of this project, CGCN will catalogue and assess existing samples from nurseries and grape growers across Canada. A database will then be used to trace back every vine produced through this program and planted in a grower's vineyard back to the mother plants. This will help the CGCN keep Canada's vineyards virus free.

"Canada's vineyards have become an important part of our national economy. With this funding, the Canadian Grapevine Certification Network will help ensure that growers have access to high-quality, locally-sourced grapevine stock to keep their fields healthy and prosperous."

- David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"Ontario's wine and grape industry is an important part of the agricultural landscape and a key player in creating good jobs for our middle-class across the province. This investment will help our grape growers maximize their yields and quality of their grapes so they can continue to meet growing demand for our world-class Canadian wines."

- Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines

"Local grape growers are major contributors to the Niagara economy. I am pleased to be able to work together with our partners at the Canadian Grapevine Certification Network to ensure local growers have access to quality genetics, and can continue to produce high quality grapes."

- Vance Badawey Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre

"This funding is instrumental to the creation of a clean plant network for grapevines in Canada. We thank the Minister for the contribution towards CGCN helping growers plant healthy vineyards and continue the tradition of Canada's vibrant grape and wine industry."

- Hans Buchler, Chair, Canadian Grapevine Certification Network

The Canadian Grapevine Certification Network is a Canada -wide not for profit organization comprised of members from Canada's four provincial grape growing associations. It's mission is to ensure high quality, certified disease-free grapevines in Canada .

-wide not for profit organization comprised of members from four provincial grape growing associations. It's mission is to ensure high quality, certified disease-free grapevines in . The CGCN is a collaboration between the Grape Growers of Ontario , the British Columbia Wine Grape Council, l'Association des vignerons du Québec, and the Grape Growers Association of Nova Scotia .

, the British Columbia Wine Grape Council, l'Association des vignerons du Québec, and the Grape Growers Association of . Canada's wine industry generates revenues of $1.2 billion and employs over 5,600 people. Exports of wine in 2016 equalled $133.6 million .

wine industry generates revenues of and employs over 5,600 people. Exports of wine in 2016 equalled . The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3 billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector.

investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector. The AgriAssurance Program, under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, supports projects, at the national level, to help industry develop and adopt systems, standards and tools to support health and safety claims about Canadian agricultural and agri-food products.

