OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Through the Enhanced Surveillance for Chronic Disease Program (ESCDP), the Public Health Agency of Canada supports projects that address public health evidence gaps related to chronic diseases and conditions, injuries, mental health, substance use and their risk factors. Expanding our knowledge of disease and injury in Canada helps inform the policies and programs that support the health and well-being of people living in Canada.

Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced an investment of $6,621,475 through ESCDP to seven organizations: British Columbia Centre for Disease Control, Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction, First Nations Health Authority, Inner City Health Associates, St. Paul's Foundation of Vancouver, University of Toronto, and University of Waterloo.

These organizations will carry out projects that increase our ability to gather health-related data and collect missing data needed to expand our knowledge in the areas of substance-related harms, including opioids, mental health and mental illness, and longer-term impacts of COVID-19 including post-COVID condition and chronic disease.

"Our government has made preventing chronic disease a priority. We want to ensure that people in Canada are living healthier lives by promoting good physical, cognitive and mental health and working to reduce the risks for chronic illnesses. Through their initiatives, these organizations will help us have a better understanding of how people are affected by various conditions, help guide how to best support them and inform broader public health actions."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"Investing in initiatives to address public health evidence gaps is crucial for strengthening our health systems and expanding our knowledge of disease and injury in Canada. By closing these gaps, we can make informed decisions to better protect and promote the physical and mental health of all Canadians."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

Public health surveillance is the ongoing monitoring of health events and determinants, using data from a variety of sources, to inform public health action.

The ESCDP explores new tools and approaches to collect, analyze, and disseminate timely surveillance information and builds new, non-traditional partnerships focused on risk and protective factors in order to prevent chronic diseases and injuries.

