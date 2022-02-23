Government of Canada invests in Indigenous Fisheries Opportunities across BC

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to a renewed relationship with Indigenous Peoples based on the recognition of rights, respect, cooperation and partnership. Delivering on this commitment, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray today announced investments of $11.8 million that will support First Nations commercial fisheries enterprises for the benefit of Indigenous communities under the Pacific Integrated Commercial Fisheries Initiative (PICFI).

These PICFI investments support new business and training opportunities and increased fisheries access for 31 Indigenous commercial fisheries companies representing 117 First Nations across British Columbia. PICFI is co-developed, co-designed and co-delivered in collaboration with Indigenous partners.

The following are among 52 initiatives to receive PICFI funding:

Quotes

"Through the PICFI program, we are committed to advancing Reconciliation with Indigenous communities. By providing funding for 117 participating First Nations, these investments help to support local Pacific commercial fisheries and to continue our Department's work to build regenerative and prosperous fisheries in British Columbia."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

Since its inception in 2007, PICFI has:

Supported more than $150 million in investments in Indigenous fisheries, including $47 million in licence/quota acquisition, $2.8 million in acquisition of vessels, $6.6 million in training, $26 million in support of on-shore facilities and $4.8M in aquaculture.

Distributed annual fisheries access valued at $183 million to 20 Indigenous coastal fisheries companies.

to 20 Indigenous coastal fisheries companies. Consistent with the Action Plan for the Renewal and Expansion of DFO's Indigenous Programs, PICFI is co-developed, co-designed and co-delivered in collaboration with Indigenous partners, including the external Business Development Team, hosted by the Skeena Fisheries Commission and the First Nations Fisheries Council.

