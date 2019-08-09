Government of Canada Invests in Homeless Shelter for Men and Women in Cape Breton

SYDNEY, NS, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why, in May 2018, the Government launched the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), the largest program of its kind in Canadian history.

The Honourable Mark Eyking, Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), announced a $858,000 financial commitment from the federal government for the conversion of what once was a commercial building to homeless shelter for men, women and youth, at 106 Townsend Street in Sydney.

Thanks to this commitment by the NHCF, a pillar initiative of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), and to the investments of other partners, namely, the Province of Nova Scotia, this project will provide emergency shelter to 20 men and women in need, including youth. Owned by the Cape Breton Community Housing Foundation and operated by the Cape Breton Community Housing Association, the shelter will also offer 24 hour on-site support for those individuals accessing the shelter beds.

In December, 2018, The Province of Nova Scotia announced annual funding of $618,000 to help the Cape Breton Community Housing Association to manage the shelter, in addition to $150,000 to support the purchase and renovation of the space.

"As part of our National Housing Strategy, our Government is committed to reducing homelessness by 50 per cent in the next 10 years. Everyone deserves a safe place to call home, which is why we are proud to be investing in this project. This emergency homeless shelter will be key to a better life for the men, women and youth who come here when they have nowhere else to go." – The Honourable Mark Eyking, Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria

"Nova Scotia is pleased to be a funding partner for this emergency homeless shelter, ensuring women and men in need have a safe place to stay. All Nova Scotians should have access to safe, stable and affordable housing. We are committed to reducing homelessness in Cape Breton and continue to make strategic investments and work with partners like the Cape Breton Community Housing Foundation, Cape Breton Community Housing Association and CMHC to deliver essential services including emergency shelters like this." – The Honourable Derek Mombourquette, MLA for Sydney-Whitney Pier, on behalf of Minister Kelly Regan, Minister of Community Services and Minister Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"This funding is welcomed and essential to further develop a homeless serving system and to provide crisis supports and services for Cape Breton Regional Municipality's most vulnerable citizens. It moves us closer to the ultimate goal of ending homelessness in our community and is an important step in this process." – Fred Deveaux, Executive Director, Cape Breton Community Housing Association

The converted building aims to achieve energy savings and a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions of 16% compared to the National Energy Code for Buildings 2015.

The 20-bed shelter will have 8 accessible beds, and will have half of the beds dedicated to women, and 2 of the beds (one male/one female) dedicated to youth.

Established in 1977, Cape Breton Community Housing Association (CBCHA) is a non-profit community based agency governed by a volunteer Board of Directors.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

With a budget of $13.2 billion , NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults.

Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years.

Investments are also planned in the NHCF to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence and create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

