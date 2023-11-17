This project will facilitate the dissemination of guidance and training, internationally and across Canada, to recognize and respond to child maltreatment.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Child maltreatment and family violence are serious public health issues that can have long-lasting consequences on survivors, including serious mental health challenges, impaired cognitive abilities, and difficulties forming healthy relationships. The effects of abuse and neglect go beyond the immediate circumstances and often extend well into adulthood. In anticipation of the World Day for the Prevention of Child Abuse (November 19) and National Child Day (November 20), the Government of Canada reaffirms its dedication to protecting and promoting the rights and well-being of children in Canada and around the world.

Today, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced $245,367 in funding to the WHO for a project aimed at the dissemination and testing of guidance and training, internationally and across Canada, to recognize and respond to child maltreatment.

The WHO guidance and training products will be disseminated through different communication channels, such as an online educational platform, webinars and social media, and with various networks, including international partner agencies and professional bodies. These resources will assist doctors, nurses, community health workers and other health professionals to identify child maltreatment in Canada and internationally. The WHO will also collaborate with some countries to develop national protocols and guidelines, as well as to test and further refine the training packages for health care providers.

If someone you know may be experiencing abuse, be in an unsafe environment, or you simply want to learn more about the issue, please visit Stop Family Violence, and learn about resources and services in your area.

"The effects of child maltreatment are truly heartbreaking. No child should ever have to endure abuse or neglect. By collaborating with the WHO and supporting this project, we hope to deepen our understanding, enhance prevention efforts, and ensure a safer and brighter future for every child in Canada, and around the world."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Only a fraction of children who suffer maltreatment ever get support from health professionals, in part because they are not equipped to identify and respond to it. With this support from the Public Health Agency of Canada for training of health care providers and strengthened health systems in recognizing and responding to child maltreatment, we're ensuring that no child is overlooked ."

Dr Etienne Krug

Director of the WHO Department for the Social Determinants of Health

One third of Canadian adults report having experienced maltreatment as a child.

Family violence affects future relationships and future generations: children who have been abused, neglected or exposed to intimate partner violence are at risk of experiencing or perpetrating violence in adulthood.

The Survey of COVID and Mental Health indicates risk factors for child maltreatment and family violence have increased. Risk factors include depression, parental stress and alcohol consumption. Additionally, five percent of Canadians reported concerns about violence in their homes during the third wave of the pandemic, between February and May 2021 .

. PHAC is investing up to $10 million per year from 2022-23 to 2024-25, and up to $6.5 million in 2025-26, to support projects to deliver and test interventions that promote safe relationships and prevent intimate partner violence, child maltreatment and elder abuse.

per year from 2022-23 to 2024-25, and up to in 2025-26, to support projects to deliver and test interventions that promote safe relationships and prevent intimate partner violence, child maltreatment and elder abuse. Canada has been a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) since its inception in 1948.

has been a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) since its inception in 1948. Canada joined the Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children as a Pathfinding Country in 2018.

