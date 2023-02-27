BELLEDUNE, NB, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - A strong well-functioning supply chain is a top priority for Canada. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring our supply chains are efficient and reliable to support Canada's economic growth and create good, middle-class jobs, while maintaining their resiliency and ability to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the Member of Parliament for Acadie—Bathurst, Serge Cormier, announced an investment of up to $12.5 million, under the National Trade Corridors Fund, for an infrastructure project at the Port of Belledune.

The $25 million project will create a dry bulk conveyor loop between two terminals that will facilitate reloading and transshipments at the Port. With this funding, the Port will install fixed conveyors linking the deep-water terminal to the staging area, renovate existing storage, and build a new warehouse and transfer tower. The project will increase the quantities of bulk cargo handled at the Port of Belledune and make it easier to move goods like forest products, minerals, and petroleum between vessels and other modes of transportation.

This investment will have important economic and employment benefits for the region, such as relieving supply chain congestion, and facilitating the movement of goods at this port while creating good jobs for Canadians in the region.

The Government of Canada is investing to help bolster Canada's economic capacity and the opportunities for our Canadian businesses to expand into global markets. This represents a long-term commitment to work with stakeholders on strategic infrastructure projects to address transportation bottlenecks, vulnerabilities, and congestion along Canada's trade corridors.

Quotes

"Today's announcement at the Port of Belledune will help maintain the competitiveness, resilience, and fluidity of our supply chain. The project would also allow the port to maximize transshipment opportunities to the Great Lakes and the American Midwest, as well as from international ports. It helps build an economy that works for everyone, while creating good jobs for the region."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"This significant investment will support important operations at the Port of Belledune to ensure the continuous economic prosperity of Acadie-Bathurst and Northern New Brunswick. The transport and distribution of goods is essential to our regional and national economies."

Serge Cormier

Member of Parliament for Acadie—Bathurst

"We are excited to work with public and private partners to invest in modern infrastructure that enables us to double our cargo capacity while reducing our carbon footprint and greening our operations. This new conveyor system is a game-changer for Port operations, allowing us to move cargo more quickly and efficiently. With this project and others, we are anticipating the needs brought on by climate change while transitioning to sustainable solutions for our business and operations."

Denis Caron

CEO of the Port of Belledune

"At QSL, sustainable development is key to our business model. It is why we are very excited to play a part in today's announcement by the Port of Belledune and the federal government. The investment will not only allow for new cargoes to be handled in a more efficient manner but will also lead to a reduction in GHG emissions. The Port of Belledune's vision of a green energy hub and its work with all stakeholders, including the First Nations, is perfectly aligned with the reasons that propelled QSL to sign the United Nations Global Compact, and why we are so proud to operate in Belledune."

Robert Bellisle

CEO and President of QSL International

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across Canada's supply chains.

, through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across supply chains. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . A total of $4.7 billion over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program.

. A total of over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program. Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, Transport Canada is supporting improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade. The National Trade Corridors Fund's Increasing the Fluidity of Canada's Supply Chains call for proposals supports fluid and reliable trade flows between Canada and global markets, as well as internal trade corridors.

Related Product

National Trade Corridors Fund Backgrounder

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Nadine Ramadan, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]