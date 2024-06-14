Government of Canada invests in discovery and applied research to keep the country at the forefront of scientific advancements

Support for researchers, innovators and rising talent pushing the boundaries of knowledge to address the world's most pressing issues

OTTAWA, ON, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Discovery-driven research shapes Canada's response to cotemporary challenges, improving lives through pioneering exploration. The next generation of scientists and engineers are constantly expanding the frontiers of knowledge, creating new possibilities and driving impactful breakthroughs.

Today, Yasir Naqvi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, and Ryan Turnbull, Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, announced $693.8 million in funding for discovery and applied research. The lion's share, more than $554 million, will flow through the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada's (NSERC) Discovery Research Program . This funding will support researchers venturing into uncharted territory to find solutions to pressing issues such as the protection of the environment, food security and sustainable constructions in cold climates.

This program also connects Canadian research teams to global research questions through international collaborations and attracts the world's brightest minds to the country to increase the impact of science, technology and innovation in Canada.

In addition, colleges, CEGEPs and polytechnics are receiving $30.6 million to conduct applied research projects through the College and Community Innovation (CCI) program. This includes 20 Technology Access Centre grants, addressing innovation challenges by enabling community organizations to take advantage of the college's expertise, technology and equipment.

More than $94.5 million will also be invested in the Canada Research Chairs (CRC) Program to support 121 new and renewed chair holders at 39 postsecondary institutions across the country in a wide range of disciplines including health, sciences and engineering, social sciences and humanities. As a partner of the CRC program, the Canada Foundation for Innovation will support 18 projects across 15 postsecondary institutions with an additional investment of nearly $4 million via its John R. Evans Leaders Fund.

Finally, over $10 million of this funding will help deliver 44 science promotion and outreach programs that engage and inspire young Canadians to develop their skills and curiosity through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics via the PromoScience program.

Highlighting the commitment to bolstering Canada's research landscape, Budget 2024 proposes a significant investment of $1.8 billion over five years, and $748.3 million per year ongoing, to the federal granting councils to increase core research grant funding. This substantial investment underscores the government's dedication to fostering innovation and advancing knowledge, ensuring that Canada remains at the forefront of scientific discovery and technological advancement on the global stage.

Quotes

"Canada's science and research sector is solving some of the world's greatest challenges, all while driving innovation, growth and productivity. Research programs like Discovery give researchers the flexibility to explore the most promising avenues of research as they emerge to ensure Canada remains a world leader in science and new technologies. Congratulations to all exceptional researchers receiving support, we look forward to learning of your successes."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Investing in research, developing Canadian research talent, and attracting top scientists working on groundbreaking research from around the world boost our innovation capabilities. The discoveries made in the research of today will help launch the businesses of tomorrow."

– Ryan Turnbull, Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"In today's global knowledge economy, Canada needs good science and research knowledge to remain competitive. Investments, like the ones announced today, means scientists, researchers and students are supported to become global leaders in their field, helping expand the frontiers of science and investing in a better future for Canadians."

– Yasir Naqvi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health

"Whether it's through discovery or applied research, these recipients have the potential to reveal unexpected findings and have a significant impact on our society and well-being. Today's announcement provides funding for the full gamut of research impact, from the earliest stages of discovery to the final stages of bringing innovations to communities. It also provides support to inspire students in their most formative years, and to spur our research leaders to even greater success. I applaud the dedication of all our discoverers and innovators in tackling the world's toughest problems and their determination to find bold solutions."

– Prof. Alejandro Adem, FRSC, President, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC)

"The University of Ottawa is thrilled to host this funding announcement. For uOttawa, it means support for three new or renewed Canada Research Chairs and 96 Discovery grant recipients, highlighting a vibrant research environment. This significant investment not only demonstrates the outstanding work being done here at uOttawa but will also help propel us into a future filled with groundbreaking discoveries and innovations. We are grateful for this support by the Government of Canada, which will undoubtedly inspire and empower our researchers to achieve even greater heights."

– Sylvain Charbonneau, Vice-President, Research and Innovation, University of Ottawa

Quick facts

Today's investment is spread across two NSERC programs and two programs from the three federal research granting agencies (NSERC, the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research):

NSERC Discovery Research Program

$554 million in funding over five years to researchers in a wide variety of disciplines, including biology, mathematics and statistics, computer science, physics, chemistry, and engineering. NSERC also supports Indigenous research in the natural sciences and engineering. These grants provide recipients with funding to maintain a long-term program of research, foster research excellence and provide stimulating environments for research training.

in funding over five years to researchers in a wide variety of disciplines, including biology, mathematics and statistics, computer science, physics, chemistry, and engineering. NSERC also supports Indigenous research in the natural sciences and engineering. These grants provide recipients with funding to maintain a long-term program of research, foster research excellence and provide stimulating environments for research training. The Discovery Research Program includes several funding opportunities: $427 million in individual Discovery Grants to 2030 researchers across science and engineering disciplines $72.4 million in one-time, one-year extensions with funds to existing Discovery Research grants held by more than 1,800 researchers across Canada impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. $13.3 million in grants to Subatomic Physics research projects, major resources and equipment. $5.5 million in grants through the Discovery Horizons for 15 projects that broadly integrate or transcend disciplines to advance knowledge in the natural sciences and engineering. $6.7 million in Discovery Launch Supplements to 536 early-career researchers in the first year of their Discovery Grants to help them launch their careers. $25.1 million for 199 Research Tools and Instruments Grants to give researchers access to highly specialized tools needed for their investigations. $2.1 million in Northern Research Supplements to 26 researchers to augment and promote Canadian university-based northern research and training. $1.5 million in Discovery Development Grants to 38 researchers to promote and maintain a diversified base of high-quality research in small universities across Canada . $503,000 in Ship Time grants that will allow four researchers to access vessels in support of their research programs.



College and Community Innovation program (tri-agency):

Applied Research Tools and Instruments (ARTI) grants

54 awards

$9.4 million over 1 year

Technology Access Centre (TAC) grants

20 awards

$21.25 million over 5 years

Canada Research Chairs– 2023-1 cycle (Tri-agency Institutional Programs Secretariat))

121 awards

39 institutions

$94.5 million

Canada Foundation for Innovation's John R. Evans Leaders Fund

18 projects

15 institutions

$3.9 million

NSERC PromoScience program

44 grants

$10.8 million

