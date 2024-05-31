Government of Canada invests in digital infrastructure projects across Canada

HAMILTON, ON, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - An efficient and reliable transportation system is essential for our economy. With the National Trade Corridors Fund, the Government of Canada invests in making supply chains more efficient, reducing trade barriers, and directly contributes to the growth of businesses to create the economic opportunities of the future.

Today, the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced up to $51.2 million for 19 digital infrastructure projects under the National Trade Corridors Fund. By supporting the use of innovative technologies for stronger supply chains, the Government of Canada is ensuring that goods move faster and cheaper, making life more affordable for Canadians.

This commitment represents strong collaboration with stakeholders across the country on important digital projects to better address transportation bottlenecks, vulnerabilities, and congestion along Canada's ports. By strategically investing in our supply chains, the Government of Canada is paving the way for sustained growth, creating opportunities for businesses to thrive domestically and compete on the global stage.

"Strong supply chains help make the cost of living more affordable for Canadians. This technological innovation will help make supply chains faster and more resilient. With these investments, we're making sure crucial knowledge and information can be shared and acted on for the benefit of Canadian consumers, workers and businesses."

The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . A total of $4.1 billion has been committed to projects since 2017.

. A total of has been committed to projects since 2017. This program funds projects that: improve the flow of goods and people in Canada increase the flow of trade in and out of Canada help the transportation system to: withstand the effects of climate change better adapt to new technologies and innovation address the transportation needs of Arctic and northern communities



