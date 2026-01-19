Member of Parliament Parm Bains announces support for specialized equipment upgrades that will modernize the Gateway Theatre's performance spaces

RICHMOND, BC, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Culture is a powerful driver of innovation and inclusion, strengthening both our economy and our identity. In the face of global challenges, modernized cultural infrastructure is essential in supporting the future of Canada's performing arts and ensuring Canadians of all ages and backgrounds can come together to experience arts and culture.

Today, Parm Bains, Member of Parliament (Richmond East–Steveston), announced an investment of $680,190 in the Richmond Gateway Theatre Society for specialized equipment upgrades. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

This funding, provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will support the Society's technical infrastructure retrofitting project to align the Gateway Theatre's equipment with contemporary safety and performance standards. This project includes upgrades to the theatre's rigging system, lighting and audio equipment, and video and projection systems, as well as electrical improvements to support live streaming capabilities.

As Richmond's only professional live theatre, it is a vital space for youth arts education and community cultural events. Much of the existing equipment is decades old, limiting production quality and causing performers and renters to seek out more modernized facilities outside of their community.

The funding announced today will enhance both in-house productions and allow more diverse programming to ensure that audiences can continue to enjoy high-quality performances in a state-of-the-art-venue in their own community.

Quotes

"In the face of global uncertainty, we are choosing to invest in ourselves. By upgrading our cultural infrastructure, we are giving our artists the spaces they need to create and tell our stories, while also bringing communities together to celebrate and enjoy our culture. These improvements at the Gateway Theatre will allow it to host more performances and arts events in Richmond, continuing its role as a vibrant cultural hub, as it has been for more than four decades."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Cultural spaces like the Gateway Theatre reflect who we are, capturing the imagination of our community by expressing its spirit, creativity and identity. The Society has long championed local talent and stories, helping the arts thrive in Richmond. Today's investment will modernize the theatre's technical systems, supporting more accessible, innovative and high-quality productions. Congratulations to the Society as they take this exciting step toward the future."

-- Parm Bains, Member of Parliament (Richmond East–Steveston)

"The Cultural Spaces Fund will support essential equipment upgrades at Gateway Theatre, significantly enhancing both the quality and diversity of the arts programming we can offer. These improvements will also expand the range of rental and community clients who are able to use the theatre. Upgrading equipment in this beautiful, 41-year-old facility will help ensure that the theatre continues to thrive and serve Richmond and the surrounding communities for many years to come."

-- Jane Ferneyhough, Board Chair, Gateway Theatre

"We are thrilled to receive funding from the Cultural Spaces Fund. As the only professional theatre in Richmond, and a hub for arts education and the community's celebrations, this funding will provide us with the equipment and technology to support and create quality arts and culture events and programming well into the future."

-- Barbara Tomasic, Executive Artistic Director, Gateway Theatre

Quick Facts

The Richmond Gateway Theatre Society, incorporated in 1982, operates the Gateway Theatre. With a 540-seat main stage theatre, 85-seat studio theatre and rehearsal, administration and production spaces, the Gateway Theatre showcases performances and community presentations to more than 20,000 people a year.

In addition to presenting professional works, the Society established The Gateway Academy in 1991. The Academy offers year-round acting, musical theatre and performance training classes for youth with professional actors, directors, playwrights and choreographers engaged as instructors.

Associated Links

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

The Richmond Gateway Theatre Society

