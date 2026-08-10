Government of Canada supports two popular fall events at the New Brunswick Botanical Garden

The Government of Canada is investing in two popular fall events at the New Brunswick Botanical Garden in Edmundston.

EDMUNDSTON, NB, Aug. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- We are thrilled to support the cultural vitality of Edmundston and the surrounding region through two much-anticipated events at the New Brunswick Botanical Garden: the Grande Grouille d'automne in October and the 7th edition of Jardin emballé (Wrapped Garden) in November.

Today, Guillaume Deschênes-Thériault, Member of Parliament (Madawaska–Restigouche), accompanied by Annie Koutrakis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Jobs and Families and Member of Parliament (Vimy), announced funding of more than $31,000 for the New Brunswick Botanical Garden Society. They made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages. This funding is being provided through the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program, which supports local festivals, events and projects.

From October 1 to 4 2026, the Grande Grouille d'automne will once again transform the New Brunswick Botanical Garden into a colourful and enchanting fall destination, bringing together people of all ages. It features illuminated and themed decorations, musical performances, entertainment and activities for visitors of all ages. The event has become a much-anticipated annual tradition in the region, with the participation of numerous community partners and volunteers.

The 7th edition of Jardin emballé returns from November 6 to 8, 2026, and will kick off the holiday season as the Garden transforms into a sparkling and illuminated setting. The event brings together local artisans and creators through a large public market, while musicians and singers contribute to the festive atmosphere.

Visitors can also enjoy food and beverages, making Jardin emballé an opportunity to discover and celebrate the creativity and talent found throughout the region.

Together, these two events help extend the Garden's cultural programming beyond its regular summer season and provide opportunities for artists, artisans, performers, volunteers and community organizations to participate and connect with the public.

Quotes

"The Grande Grouille d'automne and Jardin emballé bring Canadians together while showcasing the creativity and talent that make Edmundston such a vibrant place to live and create. This funding will support local creators and contribute to the region's cultural and economic vitality."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"These two events have become important moments in our local calendar and would not be possible without the incredible involvement of our community and support from our government. This investment allows local gems, such as the Garden, to continue creating memorable experiences that bring people together and highlight local talent. I am very proud to support the Botanical Garden and to help it become a gathering place throughout the year."

--Guillaume Deschênes-Thériault, Member of Parliament (Madawaska–Restigouche)

"Canada's cultural strength is rooted in communities like Edmundston, where people come together to celebrate creativity, traditions and the places that make their region unique. The Grande Grouille d'automne and Jardin emballé are wonderful examples of how arts and heritage can bring people together, create opportunities for local artists and artisans, and contribute to a vibrant community. Our government is proud to support these events through our funding programs."

--Annie Koutrakis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Jobs and Families and Member of Parliament (Vimy)

Quick Facts

The New Brunswick Botanical Garden in Edmundston is a place of discovery, learning and conservation of plant diversity. It also aims to demonstrate the links between the arts and nature, as well as those between humans, science and the environment. The Botanical Garden's mission is to raise awareness and foster learning among people in New Brunswick and beyond about the richness of plant species and about conservation and biodiversity issues. It is also a place of relaxation and entertainment where the arts, culture and recreational tourism activities enrich the visitor experience in a space of discovery.

The Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program increases opportunities for local artists and artisans, local heritage performers or specialists, and local First Nations, Inuit and Métis cultural carriers to be involved in their community through festivals, events and projects. It also allows local groups to commemorate their local history and heritage.

Associated Links

New Brunswick Botanical Garden

Building Communities through Arts and Heritage

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]