Secretary of State van Koeverden marks opening of the 2026 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Medicine Hat

The five-day Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Medicine Hat, Alberta, will bring together more than 1,700 participants from across Canada to compete in 10 sports, celebrating excellence, determination and the power sport has to bring Canadians together.

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), issued the following statement:

"Over the next five days, the Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Medicine Hat, Alberta, will bring together more than 1,700 participants from across Canada to compete in 10 sports, celebrating excellence, determination and the power sport has to bring Canadians together.

Thank you to the exceptional athletes who have worked tirelessly to get here! Your dedication and grit have brought you to the national stage, and as you compete, remember that millions of Canadians are cheering you on with pride and admiration.

Special Olympics Canada, together with coaches, volunteers, families and supporters, has brought these Games to Medicine Hat, where athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities will have the chance to participate, compete and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Special Olympics underscore the values of sport, including strength and courage, while emphasizing the importance of participation.

We are proud to support initiatives that make sport more accessible and inclusive for everyone. Together, we will continue to remove barriers to participation and ensure that more Canadians experience the life-changing joy of sport.

As the Games begin, we celebrate every athlete competing in Medicine Hat. On behalf of all Canadians from coast to coast to coast, good luck and we'll be right there with you every step of the way!

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Bahoz Dara Aziz, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]