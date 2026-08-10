Government of Canada invests in J.M. Drama Alumni in Kitchener

Member of Parliament Tim Louis announces funding for J.M. Drama Alumni in Kitchener

KITCHENER, ON, Aug. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Across Canada, local arts and cultural organizations are at the heart of their communities, bringing people together to educate, entertain and inspire. Strengthening these organizations is essential to building a strong Canada, protecting our culture, and ensuring that all Canadians have opportunities to experience arts and culture in their own communities.

Today, Tim Louis, Member of Parliament (Kitchener–Conestoga). announced $156,000 in federal funding for the J.M. Drama Alumni organization, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages. J.M. Drama Alumni is a non-profit professional arts organization in Kitchener that presents arts series.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund investment will support a variety of diverse performances and outreach activities over the next three years, such as a deaf musician's workshop and a jazz series spring weekend workshop at The Registry Theatre. Operated by J.M. Drama Alumni, this venue is an inclusive, multidisciplinary space that serves as a gathering place for artists, audiences and the broader community.

This funding will give residents and visitors more opportunities to experience a diverse range of professional arts performances including music, theatre, dance, spoken word and multidisciplinary presentations. Outreach activities will further strengthen the community and encourage participation in the arts across the region.

Quotes

"Arts and cultural organizations bring our communities together, celebrate our culture and stories, and help strengthen local economies. We are proud to support J.M. Drama Alumni's multidisciplinary programming, which is at the heart of Kitchener's cultural landscape, creating more opportunities for people in Kitchener to connect, experience, and participate in the arts close to home."

-- The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"In Kitchener-Conestoga and our region, the arts bring people together, spark creativity and strengthen our community. Through its creative, innovative programming and dedication to a wide range of artistic disciplines, J.M. Drama Alumni has become a cultural leader in Kitchener. I am proud that our government supports this group's work, which helps make our community more vibrant, inclusive and welcoming."

-- Tim Louis, Member of Parliament (Kitchener–Conestoga)

"For many years, J.M. Drama Alumni has been dedicated to creating opportunities for artists and audiences to come together through diverse and engaging cultural experiences. This support from the Canada Arts Presentation Fund will help us continue presenting a wide range of professional performances and outreach activities at The Registry Theatre, while fostering creativity, community connections and access to the arts. We are grateful for this investment, which will strengthen our ability to serve artists, audiences and the broader Waterloo Region over the next three years."

--Sam Varteniuk, Executive Director, J.M. Drama Alumni

Quick Facts

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides funding to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series and organizations that offer support to arts presenters. Through the Fund, Canadians have access to a variety of professional artistic experiences in their communities.

J.M. Drama Alumni is a leader in nurturing the performing arts community in Kitchener, encouraging and supporting artists at every stage of their development. It focuses on community productions that welcome performers and crews with varied experience. It also creates opportunities to develop acting, directing and design skills, develops partnerships with local arts and cultural organizations and provides inclusive programming that reflects the diversity in the Kitchener-Waterloo region.

Associated Links

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

J.M. Drama Alumni

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]