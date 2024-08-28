OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - In recent years, communities across Canada have faced complex public health challenges that have highlighted the need to improve the preparedness and resiliency of our health and social systems.

Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced an investment of over $3.2 million through the Intersectoral Action Fund (ISAF) for 16 additional projects based in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. These projects aim to improve health conditions and the systems and structures that shape them, helping everyone in Canada reach their full health potential.

ISAF was launched in 2021 to support capacity strengthening in communities by advancing intersectoral action on social determinants of health, such as income, social status, racism, and healthy child development. Since its launch and with today's announcement, ISAF will have provided funding to 43 projects in communities across Canada. From addressing the intersections of poverty and racism in Saskatchewan through a project led by the Saskatoon Poverty Reduction Partnership (via the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre), to supporting healthy child development in Atlantic Canada through the promotion of a Mental Health in All Policies approach (via the Atlantic Summer Institute on Healthy and Safe Communities), ISAF supports community level projects led by change-makers across Canada.

Bringing together communities to help address social determinants of health is part of the government's commitment to advance health equity in Canada. This means helping to give everyone the same opportunities to be healthy, no matter who they are or where they live. Working with community members, stakeholders and decision-makers contributes to building a solid foundation for improving the wellbeing of communities and preparing them to face current and future health challenges.

"All Canadians should have the opportunity to live their healthiest life possible. Through the Intersectoral Action Fund, we bring together individuals and organizations dedicated to addressing their community's needs and to improving their overall physical and mental health. This collaboration will reduce health inequities and promote the health of everyone living in Canada."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"Advancing health equity requires a concerted effort to address the social determinants of health. The resources that will be developed through these community-based projects, including for those experiencing homelessness and addiction, will help every Canadian reach their full potential and live their healthiest life."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

Social determinants of health refer to the broad range of social, economic and environmental factors that relate to an individual's place in society (such as gender, race, income, education, or employment) and that determine individual and population health. These determinants are shaped by the distribution of wealth, power, and opportunities within and between populations.

Intersectoral action refers to the ways that different groups and sectors of society work together to enhance the health of our communities. ISAF supports communities to strengthen capacity for such action and helps address the social determinants of health and health inequities.

Twenty-seven projects received approximately $4.5 million through ISAF in 2021-22 and 2022-23. These projects, based in British Columbia , Alberta , Saskatchewan , Manitoba , Ontario , Quebec , Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island , addressed the root causes of long-standing community health challenges or those heightened by COVID-19, and implemented activities that advanced intersectoral initiatives to expand their impact.

through ISAF in 2021-22 and 2022-23. These projects, based in , , , , , , and , addressed the root causes of long-standing community health challenges or those heightened by COVID-19, and implemented activities that advanced intersectoral initiatives to expand their impact. ISAF launched a Call for Applications on June 18, 2024 . This Call for Applications aims to support intersectoral policy action on the social determinants of health and community resilience. Specifically, the current funding opportunity will support projects that integrate health, equity and wellbeing considerations into local decision-making, and promote positive change. The first stage of the solicitation closed on July 25, 2024 .

