YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Equality depends on everyone having the opportunity to fully participate in Canada's economic, social, and political life. Removing systemic barriers tied to sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression, while addressing the profound costs of gender-based violence, is essential to building a future where all Canadians can thrive.

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced $758,000 for two organizations in Northwest Territories:

FOXY is receiving $438,750 for its project Arts-based Gender-based Violence Prevention for Northern Youth , which aims to develop a culturally safe, Northern-focused, and trauma-informed gender-based violence prevention program.

is receiving for its project , which aims to develop a culturally safe, Northern-focused, and trauma-informed gender-based violence prevention program. Qmunity Camp NWT is receiving $319,491 for its project Decolonizing Identity on the Land, which aims to build its capacity to advance equality of 2SLGBTQI+ communities by offering a training resource and brochure, a strategic plan, as well as governance structure and policy creation.

Through this funding, these organizations will build their capacity to provide better support and resources to address gender-based violence and advance equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities in the North. The collaborative spirit driving these initiatives embodies the essence of progress towards gender equality and a stronger, more inclusive Canada.

Today's announcement builds on the progress of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan and the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence. The Government of Canada has signed bilateral agreements with provinces and territories to support the implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, and this investment is complementary to these agreements.

"Gender equality means dismantling barriers for all people in Canada, including addressing the root causes of gender-based violence and supporting 2SLGBTQI+ communities. Investing directly in communities and the organizations that support them will help ensure that everyone – including youth and 2SLGBTQI+ communities – can live free from discrimination and violence."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Working with grassroots organizations, is at the heart of systemic change and supporting their work remains a top priority for the Government of Canada. It is the only way we can understand the diverse challenges faced by Canadians in northern communities. The funding being announced today will help these two organizations chart a path towards building safer communities across the Northwest Territories for Indigenous women and girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people."

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

Between 2019-2021, 1.3 million Canadians aged 15 years and older (4.4% of the Canadian population) reported being part of the 2SLGBTQ+ population.

Over the past eight years, the Government of Canada has invested over $250 million to advance rights and improve equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities, including $100 million over five years to the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, which supports community-informed initiatives.

has invested over to advance rights and improve equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities, including over five years to the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, which supports community-informed initiatives. Although roughly 5% of the female population in Canada identified as Indigenous, 21% of all gender-related homicides between 2011 and 2021 involved Indigenous women and girls.

identified as Indigenous, 21% of all gender-related homicides between 2011 and 2021 involved Indigenous women and girls. An investment of approximately $601.3 million was made in 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. This included approximately $56 million to support projects that strengthen the gender-based violence sector through promising practices and knowledge building.

was made in 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence.

