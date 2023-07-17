OTTAWA, ON, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Everyone deserves a safe and stable place to call home, but as we've seen in communities across our country, far too many Canadians face the daily reality of homelessness. The Government of Canada recognizes the collective responsibility as we continue to tackle homelessness.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, announced an investment of $5.3 million to support 12 initiatives through the Community Capacity and Innovation (CCI) stream of Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy to build capacity within the homeless-serving sector and to reduce and prevent homelessness.

Through CCI stream, the Government of Canada is providing communities with the tools, supports, technical assistance, and training they need to move forward with Reaching Home implementation and address homelessness using a more coordinated, systems-based and data-driven approach.The CCI stream also funds collaboration activities between Indigenous and non-Indigenous partners that helps to further progress with addressing Indigenous homelessness using approaches that are culturally-appropriate and relevant for Indigenous people.

Through investing in the Community Capacity and Innovation initiatives, the Government continues to find innovative solutions to addressing homelessness in Canada.

Quote

"The Government of Canada is committed to reducing homelessness and is taking bold steps towards tangible change. Through these 12 initiatives that have received funding under the CCI, communities and the homeless-serving sector will receive vital tools, supports, and assistance, empowering them to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those experiencing homelessness. Although considerable progress has been made, we will continue to work with our partners to tackle chronic homelessness across the country."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

Quick facts

Twelve initiatives received funding, using the full available CCI envelope in 2022-23 and 2023-24. Further information on these projects can be found in the backgrounder :

: Nunavut Association of Non-Profit Organizations received $280,432 ;

Safe at Home Society received $518,012 ;

Rural Development Network Society received $566,776 ;

SEED Winnipeg Inc. received $338,506 ;

The Niagara Resource Service for Youth (The RAFT) received $446,437 ;

United Way of Canada – Centraide du Canada received $592,655 ;

Institute for Research and Development on Inclusion and Society received $356,208 ;

;

York University (Canadian Observatory on Homelessness) received $425,840 ;

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health received $195,000 ;

Lii Michif Otipemisiwak Family and Community Services received $509,825 ;

NWT Housing Corporation received $600,000 ; and

Rural Development Network Society (AB) received $503,235 .

. Reaching Home is a community-based program aimed at preventing and reducing homelessness across Canada . This program provides funding and support to urban, Indigenous, territorial and rural, and remote communities to help them address their local homelessness needs.

. This program provides funding and support to urban, Indigenous, territorial and rural, and remote communities to help them address their local homelessness needs. Funding under this program is allocated to 64 Designated Communities (urban centres), three territorial capitals, 30 Indigenous communities, and rural and remote communities across Canada . The program also makes funding available to Indigenous partners to support distinctions-based approaches to homelessness services.

. The program also makes funding available to Indigenous partners to support distinctions-based approaches to homelessness services. The CCI stream of Reaching Home supports communities with the implementation of Coordinated Access and provides project-specific contributions to foster innovation in the homeless-serving sector.

