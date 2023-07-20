This project will support knowledge and skills development of future service providers

OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Child maltreatment and family violence are serious public health issues that can have long-lasting consequences on survivors, including serious mental health challenges, impaired cognitive abilities, and difficulties forming healthy relationships. The effects of abuse and neglect go beyond the immediate circumstances and often extend well into adulthood. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting all survivors of child maltreatment and family violence, and safeguarding the health and safety of those at risk.

Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced close to $900,000 in funding to the University of Manitoba for a project aimed at increasing research capacity in the field of child maltreatment, child welfare, and family violence. The project will develop and deliver a national research training platform for more than 60 trainees in health and social science disciplines related to child maltreatment and child welfare, as well as knowledge users and scientific experts. The aim is to create a collaborative and sustainable network that will enhance impactful research, and help to advance the field of child welfare, child maltreatment and family violence prevention in Canada.

The Government of Canada will continue to do whatever it takes to prevent child maltreatment and family violence, support survivors, and break the cycle of violence in families and communities from coast to coast to coast.

"No child should ever have to endure child abuse, family violence, or neglect – yet so many children and families across Canada do. The funding announced today for the University of Manitoba is an important step forward in advancing the field of child welfare and enhancing violence prevention efforts. Our government will continue to take action against child maltreatment and family violence, so we can build a future where all children have safe and nurturing environments where they can grow and thrive."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Everyone deserves to feel safe and protected from physical violence, but for many children, that isn't the case. This University of Manitoba-led project will address research knowledge gaps in child maltreatment and child welfare to support those who are at risk of experiencing family violence in Canada. By developing a national research training platform for over 60 trainees and experts, the project aims to develop impactful research outcomes to protect children and help caregivers use positive parenting strategies."

Dr. Mario Pinto

Vice President (Research and International) at the University of Manitoba

One third of Canadian adults report having experienced maltreatment as a child.

Family violence affects future relationships and future generations: children who have been abused, neglected, or exposed to intimate partner violence are at risk of experiencing or perpetrating violence in adulthood.

The Survey of COVID and Mental Health indicates that risk factors for child maltreatment and family violence have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Risk factors include depression, parental stress and alcohol consumption. Additionally, five percent of Canadians (representing approximately 1.5 million Canadians) reported concerns about violence in their homes during the pandemic, between February and May 2021 .

