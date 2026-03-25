Canadian projects aim to advance next generation anti-theft technologies

OTTAWA, ON, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking action to combat organized auto theft by investing in made-in-Canada solutions designed to prevent vehicle theft.

Today, the Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, announced that the Government of Canada will provide $1.6 million in funding for three Canadian projects developing innovative vehicle anti-theft technologies.

Funded through the Vehicle Theft Prevention challenge under the Innovative Solutions Canada program, these projects will advance prototype technologies designed to detect, deter, and disrupt auto theft, supporting law enforcement efforts and helping protect Canadians and their property.

Delivered by Transport Canada, in collaboration with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, this initiative brings together government and industry to accelerate practical, real-world solutions for a significant public safety issue.

The three selected projects will now move into prototype development and testing, bringing forward technologies with the potential to strengthen vehicle security and reduce theft across Canada.

The three projects selected for funding are:

A miniaturized device that can disable vehicle components upon theft detection (Carmodity Ltd., Toronto, ON);

An AI-powered steering wheel locking device that monitors for tampering, towing, and alarms (Steel Mirror Inc., Toronto, ON)

A smart automotive switch that prevents unauthorized starts by communicating with a driver's phone (Audesse Automotive Inc., Kitchener, ON)

These projects will receive funding to build functional prototypes of their concepts. Once prototypes are developed, it will be up to the project proponents to commercialize and bring their technologies to the market independently.

Quotes

"We are investing in Canadian innovation to help detect, deter, and disrupt vehicle theft, a serious issue linked to organized crime. I congratulate the Canadian companies who are advancing these promising solutions and thank all those who participated in this challenge. Your work is helping to bring practical tools forward, to better protect Canadians and support law enforcement efforts across the country."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Innovative Solutions Canada supports Canadian small and medium-sized businesses in developing solutions to pressing national challenges, including efforts to prevent and combat auto theft. Today's announcement advances Canadian technologies that enhance public safety and support the government's Buy Canadian approach, while promoting innovation and commercialization to build a more resilient economy and domestic supply chains."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Our National Action Plan on Combatting Auto Theft is delivering real results and driving down vehicle theft across the country. Initiatives like this challenge build on this progress by bringing forward new tools and technologies to help protect Canadians and their property. I look forward to the advancement of these projects."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

Quick facts

The National Action Plan on Combatting Auto Theft was developed in collaboration with other levels of government, law enforcement, and industry following the National Summit on Combatting Auto Theft in February 2024. At the Summit, the Government of Canada committed to launching a challenge to enhance protection against vehicle thefts.

Innovative Solutions Canada challenges are competitive funding opportunities that address issues or gaps in the marketplace by using Canadian small business ingenuity.

Proposals for this challenge had to offer solutions that were affordable, safe, easy-to-install, and commercially viable.

A total of 88 submissions were received as part of first phase one of the challenge. Of those submissions, eight were identified for best meeting the challenge's objectives. Three of the eight original recipients were selected to receive funding under the second phase.

In addition to partnering with Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada to launch the Vehicle Theft Prevention challenge, Transport Canada continues to make strong progress on its commitments under the Action Plan, including: Publishing a proposal to update Canadian vehicle immobilizer standards; Targeted security assessments of high-risk port facilities, and working with operators to update their security plans to address potential vulnerabilities; and Engaging with provincial and territorial counterparts on combatting fraudulent vehicle registrations.



Associated links

Visit Transport Canada's website.

Subscribe to e-news or follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

Alternative formats

Contact us for an alternative format of this news release

SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Ottawa, [email protected], 613-327-5918; Media relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]