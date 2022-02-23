OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of nearly $150,000 for the Canadian Wool Council to help build a more sustainable wool industry in Canada and spread awareness of the beneficial qualities of Canadian wool.

Environmental awareness has led consumers to be more particular about where they shop and what they buy, creating new opportunities for natural, sustainable and durable products. Developing Canada's wool industry will provide consumers at home and in international markets with a greater variety of sustainably produced products.

The funds announced today will support the Council in conducting market research, promoting trade and export opportunities, connecting the sector with global best practices, and improving industry and consumer awareness through education and promotional activities.

This announcement coincides with the release of the Council's report, Carpet Plan (2022-2026), which maps opportunities for new and existing products in Canada's carpet sector, which is valued at more than $367 million. The report identifies opportunities to grow Canada's wool industry in international markets such as Europe, Australia and Asia.

One of these opportunities is a collaboration between the Canadian Wool Council, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) and Creative Matters Inc. to design and produce Canadian wool carpets at a Waterloo, Ontario plant for Canadian embassies in Copenhagen, Denmark and Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

AAFC's funding comes through the federal AgriMarketing Program, which aims to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities.

Quotes

"The demand for natural and environmentally friendly products continues to grow. By promoting the benefits of locally made, sustainable and biodegradable wool products, this initiative will help the Canadian wool industry tap into markets both domestically and around the world."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"This investment will help position the Canadian Wool Council to take advantage of the significant opportunities in the Canadian wool industry. Through manufacturing happening at the carpet mill here in Waterloo, we are seeing how wool products offer sustainable options that are in demand in Canada and markets around the world."

- The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Member of Parliament for Waterloo

"Canadian wool is renewable, sustainable and biodegradable. Today's investment from the Government of Canada demonstrates a commitment to developing the full potential of this natural fibre and improving the livelihoods of Canadians across the value-chain - from producer to consumer."

- Matthew J. Rowe, CEO, Canadian Wool Council and the Campaign for Wool - Canada

Quick Facts

Ontario Sheep Farmers, an organization representing over 3000 producers, has also provided financial support for this initiative.

The AgriMarketing Program aims to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities through industry-led promotional activities that differentiate Canadian products and producers, and leverage Canada's reputation for high-quality and safe food.

reputation for high-quality and safe food. Global Affairs Canada's interior design program has the mandate to portray an image of Canada that connects, engages and inspires. By featuring the best of Canadian interior design through furniture, furnishings and original Canadian art, we reflect our rich and diverse culture.

that connects, engages and inspires. By featuring the best of Canadian interior design through furniture, furnishings and original Canadian art, we reflect our rich and diverse culture. The Canadian Wool Council is a not-for-profit industry association that represents the wool sector in Canada . Their aim is to improve consumer awareness of the unique qualities of Canadian wool and to develop opportunities for the fibre and the Canadians who transform it.

Additional Links

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada

Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture



SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Marianne Dandurand, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected], 343-541-9229; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]