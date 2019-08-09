Government of Canada Invests in Atlantic Science Enterprise Centre

Supporting collaboration, science excellence and renewed infrastructure

MONCTON, NB, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada understands that federal scientists play an important role in the lives of Canadians; scientific research and discovery improves our health, environment, communities and economy. Providing our scientists with modern and fully accessible facilities that promote collaborative research is just one way the government can support them in the important work that they do.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, along with the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade, announced the Government of Canada is renewing the Atlantic Science Enterprise Centre (ASEC) in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Federal investments will help transform the ASEC into a world-class centre for ocean science research. To support the renewal of the ASEC, as well as other federal laboratories across Canada, the Government of Canada has awarded a contract to Framework, a joint venture between Stantec, Merrick and Dialog, for architectural and engineering laboratory design services to develop lab standards, functional programming and concept designs. This will help transform the ASEC into an environmentally sustainable collaboration facility, featuring state-of-the-art information technology capacity and connectivity.



The renewal of the ASEC will provide a modern facility for federal scientists to carry out their work, ensuring we have the best available science to protect and manage Canada's precious aquatic resources. Furthermore, it will lead to job creation and economic growth in the Moncton region for many years to come.

Quotes

"Today's announcement demonstrates that the government is committed to renewing our science and research infrastructure, which will lead to job creation and local economic growth. The renewed ASEC facility will be key to developing research with regard to Canada's fresh and saltwater ecosystems and the scientists working at this facility will now have the tools, adaptable information technology and collaborative spaces they need to continue the important work they do on behalf of Canadians."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor

Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe

"The Government knows that scientists play an important role in the decisions we make, to the benefit of all Canadians. I look forward to seeing the transformation of this historic building, which will allow ASEC to grow into a truly world-class research centre."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc

Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade

Member of Parliament for Beauséjour

Quick facts

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has invested more than $10 billion in science research.

has invested more than in science research. The renewal of the ASEC will focus on improving sustainability of Atlantic fresh and saltwater resources as well as monitoring and protecting the health of coastal ecosystems of the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Atlantic Ocean regions.

and Atlantic Ocean regions. Significant progress has been made at the ASEC with partnerships that have been formed with universities, Indigenous communities, the fishing industry, non-governmental organizations and other federal government departments to create interpretive spaces to engage Canadians in marine science and promote ocean literacy.

The contract with Framework is valued at up to $100 million .

Associated links

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Marielle Hossack, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, 819-997-5421; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

