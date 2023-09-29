The Government of Canada is providing the Capitol Theatre with $450,000 to support its modernization project

MONCTON, NB, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - At the heart of Greater Moncton's cultural scene, the Capitol Theatre has inspired awe among its audiences for many years by presenting bilingual top-quality artistic and cultural programming.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of Defence and Member of Parliament (Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe), announced $450,000 in funding for the Capitol Theatre to support its modernization project. She made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, this funding is part of the Government of Canada's commitment to providing Canadians with improved access to performing arts and media arts.

With this funding, the Capitol Theatre will be able to replace the seats in its main hall and purchase a new sound console and LED panel system. This project will enhance the technical quality of live shows, the overall artistic experience and the comfort of audiences. The project will also improve the venue's accessibility by adding barrier-free seats.

The Province of New Brunswick is providing $260,000 to this project through the Regional Development Corporation.

Quotes

Arts and culture define us, unite us and enrich our lives. The Capitol Theatre gives its community the opportunity to come together and enjoy rich cultural experiences. The Government of Canada is proud to support this project, which will allow the Capitol Theatre to continue inspiring its community and ensure the longevity of the region's performing arts."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Cultural institutions like the Capitol Theatre are central to the strength of our communities and to inspiring artists. Through today's investment, our government is helping ensure that residents of southeastern New Brunswick can benefit from access to the space and its programming for years to come."

—The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Member of Parliament (Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe)

"The Capitol Theatre has long been at the heart of Greater Moncton's cultural scene. We are pleased to support this modernization project. which will preserve the building's heritage and position the theatre to offer entertaining shows and events for years to come."

—Greg Turner, Minister responsible for Opportunities New Brunswick

"The project will enhance the technical quality of live events and maintain the theatre's reputation as the region's premier state-of-the-art facility. The new specialized theatre equipment will improve the overall artistic experience and will improve patron satisfaction. The need for new seats in the main hall has been emphasized repeatedly through patron surveys. The project will also improve accessibility, as there will be an increased number of barrier-free seats."

—Kim Rayworth, Managing Director, Capitol Theatre

Quick Facts

The Capitol Theatre is committed to promoting all artistic disciplines and presenting shows that feature local, national and international artists. Its mandate allows it to preserve one of the community's most beautiful heritage buildings, while remaining true to the building's original purpose to provide a popular entertainment venue for artistic and cultural shows and events.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

Associated Links

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

Capitol Theatre

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: Contacts: (media only): Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]