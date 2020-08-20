Government of Canada invests in agri-food producers and organizations in the North

Parliamentary Secretary Larry Bagnell announces nearly $4.6 million from CanNor to help businesses grow and create jobs across the territories

WHITEHORSE, YT, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's farmers and agri-food producers have been hit hard by COVID-19. The Government of Canada has taken significant action to help them through this difficult period, and it is committed to giving them the tools they need to be part of our economic recovery and emerge from it stronger and more competitive than before. Innovation is essential to making this a reality, which is why the government is working closely with producers and organizations to help them create jobs and increase production.

Federal support for agri-food producers and organizations across the territories create jobs and increase production

Larry Bagnell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CanNor, today announced nearly $4.6 million in federal investments to help the Nunavut, Northwest Territories and Yukon agri-food sectors innovate, grow and create jobs. Additional investments of $604,348 have been provided through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a federal-provincial-territorial initiative.

Delivered by CanNor, this funding supports 13 important initiatives in communities across the territories. It will help farmers and producers boost profits with new, modern equipment and value-added products, while increasing exports and expanding to new markets thanks to recent trade agreements. It will also assist them in becoming more efficient by increasing capacity and field yields, adopting new technologies and improving data collection and analysis. As COVID-19 causes serious disruptions to supply chains, this investment will help businesses mitigate and address these challenges.

Today's announcement is further proof of the Government of Canada's commitment to Canadian farmers and agri-food businesses – helping them not just survive, but thrive. Initiatives like these will help get Canadians back to work and ensure that our agricultural sector can play a major role in Canada's economic recovery.

Quotes

"The wellbeing of all Canadians – physically, socially and economically – begins with a safe food supply. Agri-food businesses and farmers in the territories are essential to this, and we're here for them. These important measures will help them scale-up and support good jobs by improving productivity, increasing yields and ensuring the security of the safe, nutritious food supply we all rely on."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CanNor

"Today's announcement will help agri-food producers innovate, expand, and create value-added products for market. I am pleased that CanNor investments are helping to create a reliable food supply chain here in the North supporting good local jobs across the territories."

- Larry Bagnell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency)

"The past months have highlighted the importance of a strong, resilient food supply for Canadians. Farmers and processors in the North are stepping up to the challenge with innovative ideas to expand their businesses and increase production. The Government of Canada is proud to support these initiatives, which will help put good, local food on kitchen tables across the territories, and improve food security in the North."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick Facts

The funding announced today is provided through CanNor's programs which support projects that promote sustainable community economic development, enhance business development and growth, and facilitate innovation.

CanNor is contributing nearly $4.6 million to support 13 initiatives led by agri-food businesses and organizations that focus on innovation, clean-tech adoption, productivity enhancement and environmental sustainability in the territories.

to support 13 initiatives led by agri-food businesses and organizations that focus on innovation, clean-tech adoption, productivity enhancement and environmental sustainability in the territories. Further funding of $604,348 is provided through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year, $3 billion investment by federal-provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the agriculture, agri-food and agri-based products sector.

