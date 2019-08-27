Government of Canada Invests in Affordable Housing for People with Disabilities in Hamilton

HAMILTON, ON, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why, in May 2018, the Government launched the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), the largest program of its kind in Canadian history.

Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), announced a $1.96 million financial commitment from the federal government for the construction of affordable housing for people with disabilities.

Thanks to this commitment by the NHCF, a pillar initiative of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), this project will provide supportive affordable housing to 45 people with disabilities. A joint project between Hughson Street Baptist Church and Indwell, the completed four-storey building will include a residential section and a church at 500 James Street North.

Hughson Street Baptist Church has been serving in the North End of Hamilton since 1887, acting upon issues that affect human quality of life, including social, economic, environmental and energy issues.

Indwell provides supportive housing to more than 550 households in southern Ontario through their programs in Hamilton, Woodstock, Simcoe, and London. Their facilities include a residential care facilitywith 24-hour on-site services, high support housing and independent apartments with supports.

"This investment is wonderful news for Hamilton and one of the many actions our government has taken to ensure that communities across Ontario have the access to the safe, affordable and accessible housing they need. Our Government is committed to increasing the supply of homes for Canadians, and in particular for people with disabilites, right here in Hamilton and across Ontario through projects like the one we are announcing today." – Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"In November 2017, our Government announced Canada's first ever National Housing Strategy, a 10-year, $55-billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. Through the National Housing Strategy, our Government is providing assistance to those who need it most here in Hamilton and in all corners of the country. We believe everyone deserves an opportunity to succeed and this is why we are extremely happy to be supporting this wonderful project." – The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors

"We welcome the continued investment of the federal government through its National Housing Strategy in the City of Hamilton. Their partnership with Indwell and the Hughson Street Baptist Church has led to a meaningful and important investment in affordable supported living in our community." – Fred Eisenberger, Mayor of Hamilton

"Indwell looks forward to seeing 45 new units of affordable housing with supports becoming available in Hamilton's North End. Together with Hughson Street Baptist Church, we are excited to see this new community form with people experiencing health, wellness, and belonging." – Jeff Neven, Executive Director of Indwell.

"As housing prices in our neighbourhood have skyrocketed, creating affordable housing alongside our new worship centre becomes increasingly important. We're thrilled with the support of the National Housing Strategy and CMHC's Co-investment Fund that is making our dream a reality here in the north end." – Paul Havercroft, Associate Pastor, Hughson Street Baptist Church

The new building aims to achieve energy savings of 56.1% and a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions of 62.4% compared to the National Energy Code for Buildings 2015.

The 45-unit, four-storey project will be built with universal design, with 9 units being fully accessible.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

, NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years. Investments are also planned in the NHCF to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence and create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

