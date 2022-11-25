BARRIE, ON, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Tony Van Bynen, Member of Parliament for Newmarket—Aurora, and His Worship Alex Nuttall, Mayor of the City of Barrie, announced $3.3 million in joint funding for a battery electric bus pilot program.

"To reach our emissions reduction target of net-zero by 2050, we need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector. Our investment in Barrie's battery electric bus pilot program marks the first step in the city's transition to a fully electric public transit fleet. Our Government will continue to work with partners to invest in sustainable transit options in communities," said Tony Van Bynen, Member of Parliament for Newmarket—Aurora, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

"The City of Barrie is committed to reducing Barrie's corporate emissions to net-zero by the year 2050. This investment from the federal government will help us move closer to that goal by enabling us to move quicker towards a greener transit system for our community," said His Worship Alex Nuttall, Mayor of the City of Barrie.

Funding will support the purchase of two battery electric buses and the necessary charging infrastructure. Barrie Transit will study their operation to gather data on future electricity demand and infrastructure requirements. This will ultimately inform the City of Barrie's plans for the full electrification of their transit fleet.

The Government of Canada and the City of Barrie are investing a combined total of $3.3 million towards this pilot project.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is contributing $1.65 million to this project through the Zero Emissions Transit Fund.

is contributing to this project through the Zero Emissions Transit Fund. The $2.75 billion Zero Emission Transit Fund is now accepting applications under the Planning and Capital streams. Eligible applicants can seek funding to help cover planning and capital costs related to electrifying school transportation and public transit systems, including the purchase of zero emission buses and related infrastructure. This Fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank's commitment to invest $1.5 billion in zero emission buses as part of its three-year Growth Plan

Zero Emission Transit Fund is now accepting applications under the Planning and Capital streams. Eligible applicants can seek funding to help cover planning and capital costs related to electrifying school transportation and public transit systems, including the purchase of zero emission buses and related infrastructure. This Fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank's commitment to invest in zero emission buses as part of its three-year Growth Plan More information on the Zero Emissions Transit Fund, the Active Transportation Fund and the Rural Transit Solutions Fund, including details on eligibility, and how to apply for funding, can be found at the links below.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026/27.

is investing over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026/27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. These public transit investments complement Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

