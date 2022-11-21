MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to working with provinces and territories to strengthen Canada's public health care system and adapt to the changing needs of Canadians. As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must address existing challenges that were made worse for many people in Canada.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, accompanied by Elizabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, announced the signature of an agreement with Quebec to continue to improve access to home and community care, and mental health and addictions services. Through this agreement, Quebec is receiving $268 million in 2022-23 from the $11 billion, 10-year investment made in Budget 2017.

The Canada-Quebec agreement builds on progress achieved through the first five years of the federal investment. Quebec may use this funding to address priorities, such as:

Expanding access to home care support services by increasing the quantity and quality of professional care in areas such as nursing, nutrition, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and psychosocial services;

Increasing the percentage of patients who receive home care assessments and care plans;

Reducing the number of emergency room visits for people aged 65 and over;

Implementing the 2018-2028 Interdepartmental Action Plan on Addiction, which includes actions aimed at preventing, reducing and treating the effects of psychoactive substance use, compulsive gambling and internet addiction; and,

Enhancing access to psychologists for youth (ages 0-18) and community crisis services, as well as consolidating first psychotic episode services for young people aged 12 to 35.

The Government of Canada will continue to work closely with provinces and territories to support them in accessing the remaining four years of funding available for home and community care and mental health and addictions, and to improve health care services across the country.

"Quebecers deserve a health care system that delivers results. Today's agreement with Quebec will help continue to improve the quality and accessibility of home and community care for Quebecers. We look forward to continuing discussions with the province to support concrete health care system improvements and we will continue to collaborate together for more adapted, more resilient and more modern health care systems."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"The pandemic presented significant challenges and highlighted significant gaps in our health and social systems. Today's agreement with Quebec will help to fill those gaps, and assist in providing Quebecers with improved access to mental health, prevention and substance use services, particularly for young people. This agreement is essential, as our government continues to work towards ensuring all Canadians from coast to coast to coast have better access to quality and timely mental health care and substance use supports."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Children and youth also face mental illness and addiction issues. It is important to provide them with targeted prevention and treatment services so that they have the tools and knowledge they need."

Élizabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"The announcement of $270 million is a strong gesture that prioritizes the physical and mental health of Quebecers. I am pleased that our Government is continuing its collaboration with the Government of Quebec to ensure that health care services are adapted to the needs of the population in terms of mental health and addiction services, as well as home and community care."

Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga

Budget 2017 committed $11 billion over 10 years in federal funding to provinces and territories to improve access to home and community care, and mental health and addictions services for Canadians.

over 10 years in federal funding to provinces and territories to improve access to home and community care, and mental health and addictions services for Canadians. The Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec agreed to an asymmetrical arrangement, distinct from the Common Statement of Principles on Shared Health Priorities.

and the Government of agreed to an asymmetrical arrangement, distinct from the Common Statement of Principles on Shared Health Priorities. The renewal of the agreements for one year will give the provinces and territories the opportunity to evaluate their current needs and adjust health care priorities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Budget 2021 included a $3 billion investment over five years to support provinces and territories in applying long-term care standards and making permanent changes.

