Rural communities to benefit from increased connectivity to high-speed Internet

NAIN, NL, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF), the Government of Canada is taking action to get people living in rural and remote communities connected to high-speed Internet.

On March 24, 2022, the Government of Canada and Government of Newfoundland announced over $22 million in funding for one project to bring high-speed Internet to more than 1,000 Indigenous households in Hopedale, Makkovik, Nain, Natuashish, Postville and Rigolet, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Today, Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Northern Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, announced $10.3 million in additional federal funding for this project. This additional funding will help ensure the successful completion of the project and that households in these Indigenous communities get connected to high-speed Internet.

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward ensuring that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030. The Government of Canada will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Canada for everyone.

Quotes

"We all know that Internet is no longer a luxury—it's a necessity. That's why our government made a historic commitment to connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026. Today's announcement in Nain underscores our commitment to Internet connectivity in rural Newfoundland and Labrador. This additional investment will provide reliable high-speed Internet access to more than 1,000 Indigenous homes in six rural and remote communities in Newfoundland and Labrador."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Today's announcement to invest an additional $10.3 million to improve high-speed Internet connectivity will mean faster and more reliable Internet service for Hopedale, Makkovik, Nain, Natuashish, Postville and Rigolet. Connecting Indigenous communities to high-speed Internet is a top priority, and this project with the Nunatsiavut Government helps us achieve our goal and honour our commitment to ensuring Indigenous communities are not left behind."

– Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Northern Affairs

"Providing faster and more reliable Internet to people in rural and remote communities has wide-reaching implications. By working to close the connectivity gap in Labrador, this additional funding is helping to boost employment opportunities while also advancing access to health care and online learning services."

– The Honourable Andrew Parsons, Newfoundland and Labrador's Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology

"This additional funding means more Nunatsiavut households connecting to high-speed Internet. That will mean easier access to online schooling; more productivity for businesses, Inuit Community Governments and organizations; better connections for family members living apart; and overall stronger communities throughout Nunatsiavut."

– Tom Evans, Minister of Finance, Human Resources, and Information Technology, Nunatsiavut Government

"Bell is proud to partner with the Government of Canada and the Nunatsiavut Government to deliver reliable, high-speed Internet access to the communities of Rigolet, Postville, Makkovik, Nain, Hopedale and Natuashish. Through our own fully funded investments and partnerships like this, Bell continues to deliver on our purpose to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world."

– Glen LeBlanc, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BCE Inc and Bell Canada, and Bell's Vice Chair, Atlantic Canada

Quick facts

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund is a $3.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030.

is a investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030. Today, 93.5% of Canadian households have access to high-speed Internet, compared to just 79% in 2014.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $147 million in connectivity projects in Newfoundland and Labrador .

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA , Facebook: Canadian Innovation , Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Government of Canada, Hugo Alvarez, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 343-551-7846, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Nunatsiavut Government, Bert Pomeroy, Director of Communications, Nunatsiavut Secretariat, 709-896-8582, [email protected]