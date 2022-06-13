TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Mental health is an essential and integral component of overall health and well-being. While many Canadians struggle with mental health issues, certain groups in Canada are more likely to face disproportionate challenges accessing mental health supports because of racism, discrimination, socio-economic status or social exclusion. The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed wide disparities in mental health care, and the Government of Canada is committed to addressing these disparities and promoting positive mental health for everyone.

Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced an investment of $8.6 million for 6 projects across Ontario to promote mental health and wellbeing in our communities.

The funding is being provided through the Government of Canada's Mental Health Promotion Innovation Fund (MHP-IF). The MHP-IF supports community-based programs related to mental health promotion to increase health equity and address the underlying determinants of health. It also supports the development and implementation of culturally focused mental health programs for the mental health of refugees and new Canadians, First Nations, Inuit and Métis, 2SLGBTQI+ and youth and families.

Quotes

"The Mental Health Promotion Innovation Fund supports individuals, families and communities, and creates comprehensive support systems for people in need of them. Investing in these community-led projects that address the mental health of children, youth, and their caregivers is integral in our holistic approach to healing. Our government will continue to support projects which have the potential to improve health outcomes and which support the mental health and substance use needs of people from coast to coast to coast."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Associate Minister of Health

"Young people across the country have been disproportionately impacted throughout the pandemic and our government knows that they need the right supports to succeed. Through the Mental Health Promotion Innovation Fund, we're able to support youth and their families through community-led and community-based projects to build a more inclusive Canada."

The Honourable Marci Ien

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Here in Ontario, we estimate that less than 25% of people receive the mental health services they need and waitlists are growing every year. This is especially and painfully true for racialized, 2SLGBTQI+ and other equity seeking populations and the impacts have been compromising to devastating. This new Federal initiative will bring hope to so many people for whom hope, at present, is in very short supply."

Heather Sproule

Executive Director, Central Toronto Youth Services

Quick Facts

· One in three Canadians will be affected by mental illness in their lifetime.

Community-based projects focussed on mental health promotion have the potential to improve health outcomes over the life course.

Through the MHP-IF, the Government of Canada is investing $46.3 million from 2019-2029 to promote mental health among children, youth, and their caregivers. More information on the projects can be found here.

is investing from 2019-2029 to promote mental health among children, youth, and their caregivers. More information on the projects can be found here. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting people in Canada with their mental health through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. If you or a loved one is struggling, you can access the Wellness Together Canada portal , or call 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 741741 (adults) or 686868 (youth). The Wellness Together Canada portal provides free access to educational content, self-guided therapy, moderated peer-to-peer support, and one-to-one counselling with qualified health professionals.

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

For further information: Maja Staka, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, [email protected], 343-552-5568; Media Relations: Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709; COVID-19 public enquiries: 1-833-784-4397