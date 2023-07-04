WINNIPEG, MB, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface–Saint Vital, announced a total investment of up to $7.7 million for the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF).

Through the Agricultural Climate Solutions – On-Farm Climate Action Fund, MMF will receive up to $7.2 million to help Red River Métis farmers adopt sustainable farming practices that help build climate change resilience, support carbon sequestration, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

This project will allow MMF to provide direct financial support to its citizen farmers in the adoption of beneficial management practices (BMPs) in the areas of nitrogen management, cover cropping, and rotational grazing. MMF will offer specialized agriculture consultants to help with planning, data collection, implementing, and reporting of results. Additionally, with plans to deliver peer-to-peer learning opportunities between Elders, Traditional Knowledge Holders and Red River Métis producers, it is expected that the level of adoption of these practices will increase greatly.

MMF will also receive up to $500,000 under the fourth phase of the Local Food Infrastructure Fund (LFIF). Project activities include purchasing a refrigerated trailer, greenhouses, fruit trees and shrubs for food forests, pollinator gardens and raised garden beds. This project will allow MMF to increase availability of locally grown food for community members. Additional production solutions will serve to enhance the distribution of healthy food across the seven Manitoba Métis Federation regions.

"Ensuring Indigenous communities have equal access to the tools to adopt sustainable farming practices will help address food insecurity across Canada. With support through the On-Farm Climate Action Fund, the Manitoba Métis Federation will deliver funds directly to local farmers who are ready to take action and build climate resilience. Funding through the Local Food Infrastructure Fund also serves to strengthen and support the local food system for the Red River Métis over the long term."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface–Saint Vital

"Red River Métis Citizen across our Homeland are embracing sustainable farming practices and taking steps to address food insecurity. Today's funding announcement will allow the MMF to support Red River Métis farmers, ranchers, and producers to make even more smart changes and do their part to build climate resilience, support carbon sequestration, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and increase the availability of locally grown foods. Each of these actions will ensure our Citizens remain responsible stewards of the land for generations to come."

- David Chartrand, LL. M(Hon), O.M. President, Manitoba Métis Federation

The On-Farm Climate Action Fund is part of the Government of Canada's Agricultural Climate Solutions (ACS) program to help farmers tackle climate change, and falls under the $4 billion Natural Climate Solutions Fund managed by Natural Resources Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada, and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

is part of the Government of Agricultural Climate Solutions (ACS) program to help farmers tackle climate change, and falls under the Natural Climate Solutions Fund managed by Natural Resources Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada, and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. As part of the Strengthened Climate Plan and the Emissions Reduction Plan , the Government of Canada has committed over $1.5 billion to accelerate the agricultural sector's progress on reducing emissions and to remain a global leader in sustainable agriculture. This commitment includes an additional $470 million for the On-Farm Climate Action Fund to broaden and extend the program past 2024.

and the , the Government of has committed over to accelerate the agricultural sector's progress on reducing emissions and to remain a global leader in sustainable agriculture. This commitment includes an additional for the On-Farm Climate Action Fund to broaden and extend the program past 2024. To date, thirteen (13) recipients across Canada were awarded $185.9 million under the On-Farm Climate Action Fund to deliver funding directly to farmers in order to accelerate the adoption of beneficial management practices to reduce greenhouse gases, store carbon and improve climate resiliency and support sustainable farming for decades to come.

under the On-Farm Climate Action Fund to deliver funding directly to farmers in order to accelerate the adoption of beneficial management practices to reduce greenhouse gases, store carbon and improve climate resiliency and support sustainable farming for decades to come. Today's On-Farm Climate Action Fund investment builds on previously announced federal support of up to $40 million for Manitoba Association of Watersheds and up to $22 million for Canola Council of Canada to deliver the On-Farm Climate Action Fund in Manitoba and other Prairie provinces. Activities supported through the Fund are expected to reduce GHG emissions by up to 2 million tonnes by 2024, while improving the health and resiliency of farmers' soil.

for Manitoba Association of Watersheds and up to for of to deliver the On-Farm Climate Action Fund in and other Prairie provinces. Activities supported through the Fund are expected to reduce GHG emissions by up to 2 million tonnes by 2024, while improving the health and resiliency of farmers' soil. Under the Food Policy for Canada , Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) is delivering the Local Food Infrastructure Fund (LFIF) , a $70-million , five-year program aimed at supporting community-based, not-for-profit organizations to improve food security by strengthening local food systems and improving access to nutritious food.

, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) is delivering the , a , five-year program aimed at supporting community-based, not-for-profit organizations to improve food security by strengthening local food systems and improving access to nutritious food. Since it first launched in August 2019 , the Local Food Infrastructure Fund has committed $55.4 million to support 897 food security projects across Canada , such as: community gardens and kitchens; refrigerated trucks and storage units for donated food; greenhouses in remote and Northern communities; and more.

