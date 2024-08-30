Government of Canada invests $7.25 million to establish the National Institute for People of African Descent

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Six years ago, Canada officially recognized the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent. By doing so, it committed to making transformative investments in order to celebrate the contributions of Black communities in Canada and work with Black-led and Black-serving organizations across the country to address longstanding systemic barriers to social and economic inclusion.

Today, the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, announced that a total of $7.25 million would be provided over three years to Caribbean African Canadian Social Services (CAFCAN) to establish the first-ever National Institute for People of African Descent.

This institute will support Canada's efforts to tackle racism and discrimination by serving as a centre for research, knowledge and community engagement. It aims to improve the social and economic well-being of Black Canadians and their communities and to contribute to the development of policies and programs from a Black-centric perspective.

Establishing the Institute furthers the Government of Canada's commitment to the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent and reaffirms its efforts to build a fairer, more diverse and inclusive country, with meaningful actions that ensure all Canadians can fully participate in Canadian society.

"Our government fundamentally believes that when we include people, Canada wins. The National Institute is the first of its kind in Canada and marks an important step in fighting racism and discrimination while celebrating the contributions of Black Canadians to the country we love. CAFCAN is doing amazing work to support Canadians of African descent, and through the Institute, they will have an even greater impact on ensuring Black voices are heard in the policies and programs we put forward."

– The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

"CAFCAN is humbled to lead, on behalf of diverse Black communities across Canada, the foundational phase for National Institute for People of African Descent. Advancing the learning from the feasibility study and related recommendations, the community vision of a Canada wide organization that is grounded in Africentric principles and values, that is focused on research & policy and, is proactive and responsive to key priorities such as education, health and well-being and justice, is our call to action. We look forward to partnering and collaborating with all who are committed to "crossing the river together" so that this historical and legacy initiative is established and sustained in perpetuity. We thank the Government of Canada, Minister Kamal Khera and her office, for the $7.25 million investment made through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative."

– Bola Adenuga, CAFCAN Board Chair, and Floydeen Charles-Fridal, CAFCAN Executive Director

"The funding allocated to create the National Institute for People of African Descent represents a major advance in acknowledging and addressing the numerous disparities and distinct challenges experienced by Black individuals in Canada. This initiative is a crucial step toward fostering greater equity and inclusion by providing a dedicated platform to research, advocate for and implement solutions to the systemic issues that disproportionately affect Black communities. By focusing on these unique challenges, the Institute aims to drive meaningful change and support the development of policies and programs that promote social justice and equality. Congratulations to CAFCAN for this historic opportunity!"

– The Honourable Judy A. Sgro, Member of Parliament for Humber River–Black Creek

In 2018, Canada endorsed the UN International Decade for People of African Descent, which runs from 2015 to 2024. On February 7, 2024 , the Prime Minister announced a domestic extension, until 2028, of the federal government's efforts within these frameworks, to promote equity, empower Black Canadians, and strengthen their leadership in business, social justice, and community. Last April, Canada announced its commitment to support the call for a second international decade.

endorsed the UN International Decade for People of African Descent, which runs from 2015 to 2024. On , the Prime Minister announced a domestic extension, until 2028, of the federal government's efforts within these frameworks, to promote equity, empower Black Canadians, and strengthen their leadership in business, social justice, and community. Last April, announced its commitment to support the call for a second international decade. Since endorsing the Decade, the Government of Canada has committed up to $872 million to Black-focused initiatives—from racial justice to entrepreneurship to economic dignity.

has committed up to to Black-focused initiatives—from racial justice to entrepreneurship to economic dignity. This includes more than $175 million that has been invested since 2019 through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative to celebrate, share knowledge, and build capacity in Canada's vibrant Black Canadian communities. Budget 2023 committed an additional $25 million for 2024–25, extending the program for an additional year and bringing the total commitment up to $200 million .

that has been invested since 2019 through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative to celebrate, share knowledge, and build capacity in vibrant Black Canadian communities. Budget 2023 committed an additional for 2024–25, extending the program for an additional year and bringing the total commitment up to . The Government of Canada recently launched its updated anti-racism strategy, Changing Systems, Transforming Lives: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2024-2028 , on June 7, 2024 . It was developed based on robust evidence and input from people and communities with lived experience of racism. It aims to tackle systemic racism and make our communities more inclusive and prosperous.

