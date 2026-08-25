Government of Canada invests $6 million to help Canadians get active with ParticipACTION

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Across Canada, physical inactivity and sedentary behaviour continue to be a challenge. Being active is key for preventing chronic disease and improving overall health and well-being.

Today, Maggie Chi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, and the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced $6 million in continued support to ParticipACTION, helping Canadians of all ages make physical activity a part of everyday life.

Through initiatives like Let's Get Moving and the Community Challenge, ParticipACTION creates opportunities for movement right where people live, learn, work and play; making it easier for more Canadians to get active in ways that work for them.

Our government believes everyone should have the access to physical activity, at every age. Movement can boost mental health, support overall well-being and help prevent chronic disease. Most importantly, being active should be fun and something Canadians can enjoy every day.

This investment adds to our broader commitment to Build Canada Strong through Sport, giving more Canadians opportunities to participate, connect with their communities and maintain an active lifestyle.

Quotes

"Physical activity is one of the most effective ways to improve health, prevent chronic disease, and support overall well-being. ParticipACTION has been inspiring people and communities to be more active for generations. Through our continued partnership, we are helping more generations lead more active lifestyles, and contributing to the well-being of Canadians."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Movement is medicine for our bodies and our minds, but far too many Canadians still face barriers to getting active. That has to change. We are working with ParticipACTION to level the playing field, break down those barriers, and make it easier for Canadians of all ages to move more, feel better and live healthier lives. This investment adds to our broader commitment to Build Canada Strong through Sport, giving more Canadians opportunities to participate, connect with their communities and stay active."

The Honourable Adam van Koeverden

Secretary of State (Sport)

"Partnering with organizations like ParticipACTION helps individuals, families and Canadian communities gain access to programs across the country that get them moving, reducing their chance of chronic illness and leading them to healthy, active lives."

Maggie Chi

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health

"Physical activity is an important public health priority. National campaigns and community initiatives that help make physical activity and sport participation accessible are critical to building a stronger, healthier, and more connected country. ParticipACTION welcomes this investment and we look forward to continuing to work with the Government of Canada and other partners to build on 55 years of helping people in Canada make room to move."

Brian Torrance

President and CEO, ParticipACTION

Quick Facts

ParticipACTION is a Canadian non-profit charitable organization that has been encouraging Canadians to get healthy by making physical activity an integral part of their everyday life since 1971.

Since 2018, the Let's Get Moving initiative has achieved results across its program of activities, including public education, research and community-based physical activity challenges. Last year, through the Let's Get Moving initiative, 1,511 organizations hosted Community Challenge events reaching 846,505 participants.

initiative has achieved results across its program of activities, including public education, research and community-based physical activity challenges. Last year, through the initiative, 1,511 organizations hosted Community Challenge events reaching 846,505 participants. Between 2018 and 2026, the Public Health Agency of Canada invested $43 million to support ParticipACTION's Let's Get Moving initiative to encourage Canadians to get active as part of a healthy lifestyle.

initiative to encourage Canadians to get active as part of a healthy lifestyle. Physical inactivity and sedentary behaviour levels remain high with only 46.2% of adults and 36.8% of children and youth meeting physical activity recommendations in Canada.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Contacts: Alexandre Bergeron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations,Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]