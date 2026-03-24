CED funding will be used to test and strengthen cybersecurity in the defence sector.

GATINEAU, QC, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Today, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, along with the Honourable Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer, announced, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, a non‑repayable contribution of $3,600,000 for the Université du Québec en Outaouais (UQO). This CED support is part of the Regional Defence Investment Initiative (RDII) for Quebec aimed at strengthening Quebec's defence industrial capacity and increasing business integration into national and international supply chains.

This funding will enable the university to increase its capacity to innovate and transfer cybersecurity technology, thereby helping to strengthen resilience against cyberattacks among businesses in defence supply chains. More specifically, UQO will establish a laboratory that meets defence standards. In this secure computer environment, it will be possible to simulate different cyberattacks businesses may face, such as industrial espionage, ransomware and attacks aimed at disrupting their operations. To do this, the university will acquire specialized computer equipment, cybersecurity software and immersive technologies.

It was in this spirit that, in 2021, UQO created, along with the Institut national de recherche scientifique (INRS), the Cybersecurity and Digital Trust Joint Research Unit (UMR). In 2025, UQO joined the Multidisciplinary Institute for Cybersecurity and Cyber Resilience (IMC2), which gathers together the world-class multidisciplinary expertise of these universities in order to guide businesses, the population and governments in the face of strategic cybersecurity challenges.

A strong defence industry is key to the country's sovereignty and national security, as well as its economic resilience and prosperity in the long term. As such, the Government of Canada is taking bold steps to foster a more resilient, sustainable defence industrial base, including by making targeted regional investments to increase Canada's defence industrial capacity.

Quotes

"By supporting the Université du Québec en Outaouais, CED is making a concrete investment to strengthen defence cybersecurity. This project will make it possible to better equip businesses to face increasingly complex cyberthreats and protect supply chains that are essential to our national security."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"CED's support for UQO is a veritable lever for the region's economy. This investment demonstrates the importance the Government of Canada places on stronger sovereignty, security and prosperity for the country. By training the next generation and by propelling innovation forward in the cybersecurity sector, UQO is contributing to our government's plan to build, protect and strengthen Canada's defence industry."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"CED's support for UQO highlights the expertise being developed right here in the Outaouais region. It enables our region to actively contribute to cybersecurity and to a stronger, more resilient defence sector."

The Honourable Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer

"This major funding of $3.6 million from the federal government--combined with UQO's $900,000 contribution, for a total investment of $4.5 million--will make it possible to create, at UQO, a living laboratory for the cyber-resilience of interconnected transportation systems that will be able, among other things, to create simulations in a secure environment, commonly called a cyber range. This laboratory will equip Canada with the strategic capacity to experiment, train and innovate in cybersecurity applied to transportation, which will position the Outaouais region as a reference hub, something I am extremely proud of!"

Murielle Laberge, Rector, UQO

Quick facts

The RDII funds are being granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to develop their operations and strengthen their competitiveness, as well as regional economic players helping to create an entrepreneurial ecosystem conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

By drawing on CED's expertise and regional anchoring in Quebec to support innovation, the RDII will strengthen Canada's defence industrial base in all regions across the country, while also helping Canada meet its NATO defence spending commitment.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

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SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]