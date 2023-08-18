JOHNSTOWN, ON, Aug. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Francis Drouin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced an investment of up to $2 million for the Port of Johnstown under the Adoption Stream of the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program.

Funding will support the Port of Johnstown in purchasing and installing a new grain dryer with heat capture and air recycling features that will minimize fuel consumption by roughly 20 to 40 percent, or more than an estimated 344 metric tonnes of CO2e, annually. This project will expand the ability for local producers to dry grain more efficiently, move grain to market sooner and reduce the risk of grain spoilage experienced in previous seasons due to limited drying capacity.

Across Ontario, the ACT Program has supported 113 projects to date, including 40 grain dryer projects, representing a total of $46.5 million.

The Government of Canada continues to invest in the research, development and adoption of clean technology to help the agricultural sector support a low-carbon economy, while feeding a growing population.

"Across Eastern Ontario, our Government is committed to working closely with farmers to reduce CO2 emissions and develop technology to prevent further climate change. By investing in the Port of Johnstown, we continue to establish the right building blocks to get to net zero by 2050."

- Francis Drouin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Our goal is to help the Canadian agricultural sector innovate and adopt clean technologies. This investment in more efficient grain drying technology will help to reduce the sector's greenhouse gas emissions and leverage technology to mitigate climate change."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"We are proud to be partnering with the Government of Canada and investing in the Port of Johnstown's infrastructure through the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program. This will enhance our current grain services to our local producers while utilizing newer systems that will limit the impact to the environment."

- Robert Dalley, General Manager, Port of Johnstown

The Port of Johnstown serves as the industrial centre for the Township of Edwardsburgh Cardinal, and is a key stakeholder for the agriculture sector providing services to over 1,600 farmers in the region.

Through the recently expanded ACT Program, current pollution levels are expected to be reduced by up to 0.8 megaton as a result of fuel switching and decreased fuel consumption.

As part of the Strengthened Climate Plan and the Emissions Reduction Plan the Government of Canada committed over $1.5 billion to accelerate the agricultural sector's progress on reducing emissions and to remain a global leader in sustainable agriculture. This includes $495.7 million for the ACT Program.

and the the Government of committed over to accelerate the agricultural sector's progress on reducing emissions and to remain a global leader in sustainable agriculture. This includes for the ACT Program. The 252 projects announced to date under the ACT Program total up to nearly $98.2 million and complement the work already underway to help farmers reduce carbon emissions and develop technology to adapt to climate change.

and complement the work already underway to help farmers reduce carbon emissions and develop technology to adapt to climate change. Producers also have access to a comprehensive suite of business risk management (BRM) programs to help them manage significant risks that threaten the viability of their farm and are beyond their capacity to manage. This includes the core programs of AgriStability, AgriInsurance and AgriInvest. BRM programs are often the first line of support for producers facing disasters and farmers are encouraged to make use of these programs to protect their farming operation.

