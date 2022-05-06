WINNIPEG, MB, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Many Canadians struggle with mental health issues, but certain people in Canada face disproportionate challenges when it comes to mental health because of racism, discrimination, socio-economic status or social exclusion. The Government of Canada remains committed to promoting positive mental health for everyone, recognizing how the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the mental health and substance use of many people in Canada.

Today, during Mental Health Week, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced an investment of $12.2 million for 10 projects across Canada to promote mental health and wellbeing in our communities.

The funding is being provided through the Government of Canada's Mental Health Promotion Innovation Fund (MHP-IF). The MHP-IF supports community-based programs in mental health promotion to increase health equity and address the underlying determinants of health. It also supports the development and implementation of culturally focused mental health programs for the mental health of refugees and new Canadians, First Nations, Inuit and Métis, 2SLGBTQI+ and youth and families.

Promoting mental health results in individual and population health benefits, including improved physical health, faster recovery from illness, healthier behaviours, higher levels of education and employment combined with a reduction of health inequities.

Quotes

"The past two years have been especially challenging for all of us. The Mental Health Promotion Innovation Fund supports community-led solutions to promote mental health and address the root causes of poor mental health and mental illness, especially for Indigenous youth. Our government will continue to support projects with a holistic approach to healing by supporting individuals, families and communities."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Associate Minister of Health



"In these very difficult times (war, COVID, etc.), we are honoured to support refugee and newcomer children, youth and their parents. The funding from PHAC provides the necessary tools and supports around their mental health to enhance their opportunity to integrate into Canadian society."

Margaret von Lau

Chief Executive Officer, Newcomers Employment and Education Development Services (N.E.E.D.S.) Inc.



Quick Facts

One in three Canadians will be affected by mental illness in their lifetime.

Community-based projects focussed on mental health promotion have the potential to improve health outcomes over the life course.

Promoting mental health has several individual and population health benefits, including improved physical health, faster recovery from illness, healthier behaviours, higher educational achievement and increased employability combined with a reduction of health inequities.

Funding announced today has been distributed through the Public Health Agency of Canada's Mental Health Promotion Innovation Fund (MHP-IF). More information on the projects can be found here.

Mental Health Promotion Innovation Fund (MHP-IF). More information on the projects can be found here. Through the MHP-IF, the Government of Canada is investing $46.3 million from 2019-2029 to promote mental health among children, youth, and their caregivers.

is investing from 2019-2029 to promote mental health among children, youth, and their caregivers. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting people in Canada with their mental health through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. If you or a loved one is struggling, you can access the Wellness Together Canada portal, or call 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 741741 (adults) or 686868 (youth). The Wellness Together Canada portal provides free access to educational content, self-guided therapy, moderated peer-to-peer support, and one-to-one counselling with qualified health professionals.

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

For further information: Maja Staka, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, Carolyn Bennett, 343-552-5568; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709; COVID-19 public enquiries: 1-833-784-4397