Establishment of new Telesat campus in Gatineau to create high-skilled jobs and boost new space economy

GATINEAU, QC, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - There is enormous potential for global growth in the market for satellite services and the new space economy. That is why the Government of Canada is committed to bolstering the country's leadership in satellite communications services and creating new jobs.

Today, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Gatineau, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, joined by Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, and Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Citizens' Services and Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation, announced the construction of a new Telesat campus in Gatineau, Quebec, that is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2025 and bring 300 new jobs to the area. The $25 million facility in Gatineau is part of the larger $6.5 billion Telesat Lightspeed initiative, which is being supported by a $2.14 billion federal loan and a $400 million provincial loan from Quebec to build and operate Telesat Lightspeed—one of the world's most innovative low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite networks.

Telesat Lightspeed will bolster Canada's leadership in the new space economy, create jobs, help connect all Canadians to affordable high-speed Internet and play a key role in Canada's national security infrastructure, including the Arctic. As a LEO satellite network, Telesat Lightspeed will take less time to send and receive information, leading to better and faster connectivity, especially in rural, remote and northern communities.

The new campus will host Telesat's network operations centre, satellite control centre and cybersecurity operation centre, as well as a state-of-the-art engineering development facility to support the deployment and operations of the LEO satellite constellation. The opening of this new campus will act as a catalyst for new job creation—well-paying science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) jobs—in Quebec.

Telesat has also committed to invest over $4.4 billion in the Canadian economy over the next 15 years, create 200 post-secondary co–op jobs and provide $1.6 million in scholarships to students in Canada, with a focus on women in STEM programs.

The establishment of this new facility for Telesat Lightspeed will create high-skilled jobs, grow the economy and ensure that Canadians are at the forefront of space technology.

"Our government is committed to positioning Canada as a leader in the rapidly growing space economy. The establishment of Telesat's new campus in Gatineau will play a crucial role in the development and operation of Telesat Lightspeed, a satellite network designed, manufactured and operated right here in Canada. This large-scale project will make Gatineau a strategic hub for the space industry, driving innovation, attracting highly skilled talent and strengthening our expertise in this cutting-edge field. In addition to creating 300 high-quality jobs, it will position our city as a key player in the country's technological and economic growth."

– The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Gatineau

"The global space economy is growing rapidly, and our government knows that Canada has what it takes to lead the way. Telesat's new campus in Gatineau will not only bring high-skilled jobs to the area and drive cutting-edge innovation but also house the technical operations functions for Telesat Lightspeed, the largest space satellite program ever conceived and built in Canada! This will enable more connection within Canada's network of talent and will support students and researchers as they look to participate in this flourishing sector."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"High-speed Internet is no longer a luxury—it is a necessity. This new campus will facilitate Telesat's Lightspeed project, moving us closer to connecting all Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2030 so that they get better access to the services they need, no matter where they live."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"I am proud of the establishment of Telesat's new campus in Gatineau, an innovative project that will create 300 high-skilled jobs and position our city, Gatineau, as a key player in the technological revolution. At its heart, the Telesat Lightspeed initiative will support the growth of the space economy and provide Canadians with essential high-speed connectivity, regardless of where they live. This advancement will mark a turning point for our region, combining economic and technological progress."

– Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"It is a source of pride to see Gatineau position itself as a strategic hub for the Canadian space industry. The new campus will bring economic benefits to the entire Outaouais region, enabling the creation of highly specialized jobs. In addition, the investment will provide all Canadians with access to quality high-speed Internet access via the Telesat Lightspeed network, one of the most innovative low Earth orbit satellite networks in the world."

– Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Citizens' Services and Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation

"The Telesat Lightspeed satellite program is well under way, and we're excited to establish our technical operations campus in Quebec, home to world-class space talent and expertise. Telesat Lightspeed will deliver secure, global, high-throughput, low-latency broadband connectivity to eliminate digital deserts across Canada, in the Arctic and around the world, and provide resilient connectivity for our Canadian Armed Forces and our allies."

– Dan Goldberg, President and CEO, Telesat

Quick facts

Financing for the new campus comes in part from the Government of Canada's $2.14 billion repayable loan to Telesat. As part of this investment, the federal government will receive interest on its loan, as well as stock warrants, so that Canadian taxpayers benefit from the financial success of Telesat's Lightspeed program.

repayable loan to Telesat. As part of this investment, the federal government will receive interest on its loan, as well as stock warrants, so that Canadian taxpayers benefit from the financial success of Telesat's Lightspeed program. The loan is managed by the Canada Development Investment Corporation (CDEV), a Crown corporation of the Department of Finance. Per its mandate, CDEV will ensure the professional and prudent oversight of the loan in the interest of Canadian taxpayers.

Established as a Crown corporation in 1969, Telesat is now a Canadian-controlled and publicly traded corporation (TSAT: TSX and Nasdaq), employing Canadians across five provinces and one territory. It is one of the world's largest and most innovative satellite operators.

The Telesat Lightspeed program is already under way, with the first of an initial 198 low Earth orbit satellites scheduled to launch in 2026.

Telesat Lightspeed will provide satellite capacity to multiple industries—including aviation, maritime and defence—and government. It will also provide capacity to Internet service providers to bring Internet services to residences, businesses and public institutions in remote communities.

Low Earth orbit satellites operate 27 times closer to the Earth than traditional telecommunications satellites. This means they take less time to send and receive information, leading to better and faster Internet service, even in rural, remote and northern areas.

