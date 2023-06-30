Funding includes support for year-round activities and seasonal favourites, including a new roller coaster

VANCOUVER, B.C., June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Tourism experiences and attractions celebrate the best of British Columbia's beauty and culture. They create job opportunities, stimulate local economies and make B.C. a destination of choice for visitors from around the world. The Government of Canada is taking action to help position iconic tourism attractions for an even brighter future.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced $10 million in PacifiCan funding through the Tourism Relief Fund for the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE).

Founded in 1910, the PNE provides over 2.5 million visitors a year with first-class cultural, sporting and family entertainment. PacifiCan funding will help ensure the PNE remains a vibrant anchor attraction for years to come by improving accessibility and creating year-round events. This investment will include support for a new roller coaster at the Playland Amusement Park, site upgrades for Fright Nights and the PNE Winter Fair, and sensory pods for neurodiverse guests.

With PacifiCan's support, the PNE is expected to create and maintain over 100 jobs this year and into the future. Most employment opportunities will be directed toward underrepresented groups, including youth, women, new Canadians and Indigenous workers. With 50 per cent of employees under the age of 21, the PNE remains one the largest employer of youth in British Columbia, providing critical low-barrier job opportunities.

Projects like these help communities and businesses in British Columbia welcome visitors from near and far, improve community wellness, create jobs and grow the local economy.

"As one of the largest and most iconic tourism attractions in British Columbia, the PNE showcases Vancouver as a great place to live and play, while also providing critical job opportunities for young people. By investing in this anchor destination today, the Government of Canada is helping ensure that local residents and visitors alike will enjoy the PNE for years to come."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"As we move past the acute phase of the pandemic, Canada's tourism sector is showing strong signs of growth. The Government of Canada's investments in tourism over the last two years focused on the survival of our visitor economy. As we move to revival and the growth of the sector, we continue to provide targeted support to tourism businesses so they can keep delivering unforgettable experiences. A fully recovered and robust tourism sector is key to our government's ongoing work in building an economy that works for all Canadians."

- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"The PNE is extremely grateful to receive this important funding, and we wish to thank Minister Sajjan and the Government of Canada for recognizing the important role the PNE plays in our region and investing in infrastructure that is building a strong foundation for future PNE growth. As the largest employer of youth as well as the place where millions of British Columbians come together to experience our annual summer PNE Fair and concerts, cultural and sporting events through the year, the PNE holds a special place in the hearts of British Columbians. As we have emerged from COVID, the investment made today provides the foundation for the PNE to enter the next chapter of our story in the strongest position in our history, ensuring that many more generations of families will be able to come together and make special memories at the PNE."

- Shelley Frost, President and CEO, Pacific National Exhibition

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbia . PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout British Columbia .

. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout . The Tourism Relief Fund provides $500 million over two years to help tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate future growth.

over two years to help tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate future growth. Founded in 1910, the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) is a non-profit organization that operates from a 114-acre site at Hastings Park, a multi-facility venue in Vancouver .

