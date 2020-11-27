Investment of over $1.3 million supports Northern and Indigenous employment, capacity building, infrastructure development and entrepreneurship in the Northwest Territories

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Small businesses are at the heart of Northern communities. They create good jobs, support local economies and build prosperity. Strategic investments help NWT communities and businesses take advantage of economic development and growth opportunities. Today's announcement supports regional economic development in the traditional territory of the Acho Dene Koe First Nation, principally in Fort Liard; in the Sahtu and in Yellowknife. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting territorial businesses and communities, and helping stimulate the growth of Northern economies.

Federal government support for 3 projects across the Northwest Territories

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, announced an investment of over $1.3 million for three key regional initiatives to support Northern and Indigenous employment, training, entrepreneurship, capacity building, and infrastructure development in NWT. This announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CanNor.

Direct investment in these diverse projects and Northern infrastructure will boost economic growth, enhance skills development and create good jobs for Northerners. Through this investment, the federal government is helping small NWT businesses maintain 10 full-time jobs and create many new jobs, and, in doing so, generate good local employment.

Today's announcement is further proof of the Government of Canada's commitment to Northern businesses, helping them overcome challenges posed by COVID-19, and helping build towards long-term sustainable economic development across the Northwest Territories.

Initiatives like these will help get Canadians back to work and ensure that small businesses, which are the backbone of the Canadian economy, can play a major role in Canada's economic recovery and help create over one million jobs, restoring employment to previous levels. Canadians need good jobs they can rely on.

"The Government of Canada is proud to support projects that increase capacity building, develop infrastructure and create regional employment opportunities across the NWT. By helping Indigenous businesses and Northern communities seize opportunities, we are helping Indigenous peoples and Northerners move toward self-sufficiency and sustainable prosperity."

- Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CanNor

"To boost capacity and create new business opportunities across NWT, we have provided support so businesses can develop the skills they need, build the infrastructure to expand, and acquire the equipment they need to get to work. This investment from the Government of Canada supports sustainable regional and community economic development in NWT, and will help create good local jobs in Northern and Indigenous communities."

- Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

"Our government has committed to finding ways to fund and support community-led makerspaces – as a means to prepare residents for current and future job and business development opportunities. These facilities provide the environment for collaboration and shared visioning; and lead to new and innovative ideas and products."

- Honourable Caroline Wawzonek, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

"Makerspace YK is thrilled to work with our federal and territorial partners to drive sustainable economic diversification and community self-reliance through sharing, collaboration, and empowering the already innovative and resilient residents of Yellowknife. Thanks to CanNor we'll be able to create a space where we can host workshops and work on projects, and foster a collaborative environment for the next generation of Yellowknife entrepreneurs."

- Cat McGurk, President of Makerspace Yellowknife

The funding announced today is provided through CanNor's programs, which support projects promoting sustainable community economic development, enhancing business development and growth, and facilitating innovation.

