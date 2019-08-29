Government of Canada investing in research for the dairy sector

CHARLOTTETOWN, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, and Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of over $1.3 million to the University of PEI's Atlantic Veterinary College to conduct research to improve dairy herd health.

The funding will support two projects, including:

Over $1.2 million to measure antimicrobial use and antimicrobial resistance in relation to animal health in support of a Canadian Dairy Network of Antimicrobial Stewardship and Resistance to help guide farmers in best practices.

Over $148,000 for research to extend cow life on dairy farms by improving calf management practices in the first year of life.

These projects are part of the $11.4-million Dairy Research Cluster that was announced on July 16, 2019 under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership's AgriScience Program. With industry contribution, the total investment in this cluster is $16.5 million. Led by Dairy Farmers of Canada, the cluster aims to foster public trust, drive innovation and stimulate economic growth of the Canadian dairy sector.

"Canada's dairy sector helps drive our economy here on the Island and across Canada. We are working hard to ensure a prosperous future for our farmers, including continuing investments in animal research and innovation to keep the industry at the forefront in quality and efficiency, while creating well-paying jobs for our families."

- The Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque

"Our dairy producers work hard every day to provide us with high-quality, safe, and innovative products and they are a vital to the economy of our rural communities. These investments will ensure our industry has the right tools and best practices to continue to provide the safe, high-quality products to Canadians."

- Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown

"Antimicrobial resistance is a global issue that poses a serious threat to human health. The research undertaken on this topic will result in optimizing stewardship practices and contribute to national and international efforts in combatting antimicrobial resistance. Today's announcement supports our commitment as dairy farmers to continuous improvement of our industry."

- Pierre Lampron, President of Dairy Farmers of Canada

"On behalf of the University of Prince Edward Island, I thank the Government of Canada for its investment in the Atlantic Veterinary College's work to help dairy farmers improve the health, welfare, and productivity of their herds through the development of these management tools and practices they can use on the farm. The dairy industry plays a key role in Canada's economy, and we are proud to work with the industry to support its growth and sustainability through our research expertise."

- Dr. Katherine Gottschall-Pass, UPEI Interim Vice-President Academic and Research

Dairy is the second largest agricultural sector in Canada , generating 41,000 jobs on farms and processing plants.

, generating 41,000 jobs on farms and processing plants. The Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) is a not-for-profit organization that strives to create stable conditions for the Canadian dairy industry. It works to maintain the viability of Canadian dairy farms and promote dairy products and their health benefits.

(DFC) is a not-for-profit organization that strives to create stable conditions for the Canadian dairy industry. It works to maintain the viability of Canadian dairy farms and promote dairy products and their health benefits. The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3 billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector. The Partnership includes programs and activities to enhance the competitiveness of the sector through research, science and innovation.

investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector. The Partnership includes programs and activities to enhance the competitiveness of the sector through research, science and innovation. The Dairy research Cluster is funded through the AgriScience Program, a five-year, $338 million initiative, to support leading edge discovery and applied science, and innovation driven by industry research priorities.

