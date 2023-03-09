Funding will support new commercial technology advancements in computing, sensors, secure communications and advanced materials

OTTAWA, ON, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Quantum science and technology is a key sector that can fuel Canada's long-term resilience and growth with its enormous potential for commercialization and game-changing advances, including more effective drug design, better climate forecasting, improved navigation and innovations in clean technologies. As Canadian quantum technologies move from the research lab to market—and into businesses' operations—the Government of Canada is determined to collaborate with Canadian firms and other partners to ensure businesses can thrive in this next phase and to cement Canada's position as a leader in quantum commercialization.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced an investment of $1.4 million in Quantum Industry Canada (QIC) as part of the National Quantum Strategy to ensure that Canadian quantum innovation and talent are translated into Canadian business success, economic prosperity and the creation of well-paying jobs.

The main role of the QIC, a consortium of Canadian quantum technologies companies, is to facilitate opportunities for representatives from key Canadian industries to meet with quantum companies to explore technological solutions to customer problems, while strengthening the relationship between the Government of Canada and the quantum industry. QIC will also connect Canadian businesses with international strategic partners—focusing on quantum computing and software, quantum communications and cryptography, and quantum sensing—to attract investments and deploy quantum technologies, as well as to develop international standards.

To advance collaboration with like-minded partners, QIC recently signed a memorandum of understanding to formally establish the International Council of Quantum Industry Associations, bringing together four associations from around the globe: Quantum Industry Canada, the Quantum Economic Development Consortium from the United States, the Quantum Strategic Industry Alliance for Revolution from Japan, and the European Quantum Industry Consortium. The council aims to strengthen communication and collaboration among the participating consortia on goals and approaches to the development of quantum technologies on a global scale. Being part of the council will allow Canada to maintain its world-leading position. QIC will be hosting a council members' meeting in the coming weeks and a future meeting open to all quantum companies in Canada.

"The science of today will be the economy of tomorrow, and quantum science is at the forefront of that shift. To strengthen Canada's position as a renowned global leader in quantum technology, our government is proud to collaborate with Quantum Industry Canada to foster international collaboration and attract investments in Canadian-owned businesses to grow our quantum ecosystem and to create well-paying jobs for Canadians. We will ensure that quantum continues to be a success story for Canadian businesses and will continue to help the industry provide the world with sought-after solutions."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Canada has been a world leader in quantum research and innovation, which creates tremendous potential for prosperity. Quantum Industry Canada is focused on driving the engagement and collaboration needed to translate that potential into real impact for Canadians."

– Michele Mosca, Board Chair, Quantum Industry Canada

Quantum Industry Canada will promote and participate in government-specific workshops that will help provide the industry with fresh perspectives on topics of interest, such as intellectual property, security and procurement.

Backed by an investment of $360 million , the National Quantum Strategy is amplifying Canada's global leadership in quantum research and growing Canada's quantum technologies, companies and talent.

The National Quantum Strategy is driven by three missions in key quantum technology areas: computing hardware and software, communications and sensors.

The strategy's missions will be advanced through investments in three pillars: research, talent and commercialization.

According to a study commissioned by the NRC in 2020, it is estimated that, by 2045, the Canadian quantum industry, once quantum technologies take hold, will be a $139 billion industry (including all economic effects) and account for 209,200 jobs.

industry (including all economic effects) and account for 209,200 jobs. The Government of Canada has invested more than $1 billion in quantum since 2012. These foundational investments helped establish Canada as a global leader in quantum science.

