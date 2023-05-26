SHERBROOKE, QC, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Aquatic invasive species pose a serious threat to Canada's waters, economy and society. When species are introduced to areas outside their native environment, they can grow quickly, compete with other species and alter habitats, causing serious ecological harm in our waters.

Today, the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, launched the new Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Fund (AISPF), which will provide $8.75 million in contribution funding over the next five years to fight aquatic invasive species in Canada. One of the projects initially selected for directed funding which started this year, the Regroupement national des conseils régionaux de l'environnement du Québec (RNCREQ), will benefit from $644,550 of funding to establish a regional network and provide scientific and technical support for organizations involved in preventing the introduction and spread of aquatic invasive species.

This network will allow:

a better collective understanding of issues and threats

the development of regional action plans to prevent, detect and manage aquatic invasive species

direction on prevention, eradication and control efforts

an increase in knowledge sharing

the updating of data and directories of initiatives, and;

development of consistent public messaging and intervention strategies

Four regional councils will contribute their expertise to carry out this project on the ground: the Conseil régional de l'environnement des Laurentides, the Conseil régional de l'environnement de la Montérégie, the Conseil régional de l'environnement de l'Estrie and the Conseil régional de l'environnement de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

Funding provided by Fisheries and Oceans Canada will make a direct impact towards focusing prevention efforts to fight against aquatic invasive species in the area. Preventing the introduction, establishment, and spread of aquatic invasive species is the most cost-effective way of limiting their harm and contributes to the protection of our waters in the fight against biodiversity loss.

Quotes

"Aquatic invasive species can wreak havoc on our waters, which is why it is critical that we collectively prevent their introduction and further spread in our waters. Through the Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Fund, the Government of Canada is providing a significant contribution to the Regroupement national des conseils régionaux de l'environnement du Québec. These contributions will help establish an important regional network and provide scientific and technical support, both of which are critical to fighting aquatic invasive species."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard



"To protect our lakes, we must learn about the risks associated with aquatic invasive species, and take the necessary measures, individually and collectively, to avoid being the cause of their spread."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

"Today's announcement demonstrates our government's commitment to environmental issues. The funding announced represents years of work and collaboration between different levels of government, our local and regional environmental associations, to counter aquatic invasive species."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"We are fortunate to have regional expertise in matters pertaining to aquatic invasive species in the Eastern Townships. Since 2018, CRE Estrie has been carrying out vital work on this topic. The funding announced will allow them to establish the means of preventing the introduction of aquatic invasive species, with the goal of implementing a regional prevention strategy in Estrie."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke, Quebec

"This collaboration between Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the RNCREQ will allow the CRE involved to engage regional stakeholders, in order to develop and make available to municipalities several decision-making tools regarding the management and fight against AIS."

Martin Vaillancourt, Executive Director, Regroupement national des conseils régionaux de l'environnement du Québec

Quick Facts

Aquatic invasive species are non-indigenous fish, invertebrate or plant species that have been introduced into a new aquatic environment, outside of their natural range.

They cause millions of dollars in damage annually to human infrastructure as well as billions of dollars in lost revenue from various industries.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada collaborates with partners across Canada to prevent the introduction, establishment and spread of aquatic invasive species in our waterways.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

