Today, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for South Shore-St. Margarets, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, and the Honourable Yves-Duclos, President of the Treasury Board, announced the completion of $10 million in improvements in federal infrastructure projects and almost $600,000 to support greenhouse gas emissions reduction efforts and investment in clean technology at Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site.

Through the federal infrastructure investment program, Parks Canada is nearing completion of significant improvements to visitor facilities for the national park. Visitors to the park during the 2021 season will enjoy upgrades to Jeremy's Bay Campground including new universal-access, gender-neutral washroom and shower facilities, a new water treatment facility, upgraded power and sewer utilities, and five new roofed accommodations. As well, a brand new shared-use trail system has added 6 km of new trails to the existing park trail network.

Meanwhile, through Treasury Board Secretariat's Greening Government Fund, the Government of Canada is investing an additional $589,400 to support the installation of a 100-kilowatt array of solar panels – enough to reduce the park's greenhouse gas emissions by about 17 per cent. The electricity use of campers at the campground will entirely come from the photovoltaic solar array that will generate 100 kilowatts of renewable energy annually through Nova Scotia Power's Net Metering Program. Over the lifetime of this project, Parks Canada will see a cumulative reduction of about 3,300 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, which is roughly equal to taking 1,035 cars off the road for one year.

Canada's national parks are a refuge for both wildlife and people. Investing in these locations helps support the health of our natural heritage and creates jobs in our local communities, while providing visitors with high-quality and meaningful experiences across the country. The Government of Canada is working towards net-zero emissions by 2050 to create a cleaner, healthier future for Canadians.

"Nova Scotians are so fortunate to have Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site in our backyard. When we are on the other side of this pandemic, we all look forward to welcoming back visitors from all over the world to experience the outdoors and learn about our Canadian heritage. These substantial investments our government is making with green infrastructure will help ensure that this park continues to offer a sustainable, safe, and breath-taking experience to Nova Scotians and visitors from all around the globe for decades to come."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for South Shore—St. Margarets, Nova Scotia

"I am pleased that the Greening Government Fund is being used in Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site to further Canada's efforts towards our Net Zero by 2050 objective. Investments of this nature contribute to achieving the net-zero emissions commitment in the renewed Greening Government Strategy, and communicate to Parks users, and all Canadians, the critical importance of acting on climate change."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board

Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site is the only site administered by Parks Canada which is designated both as a national park and a national historic site.

is investing in and National Historic Site as part of the largest federal infrastructure plan in the history of Parks Canada. Through infrastructure investments, Parks Canada is protecting and conserving national treasures, while supporting local economies and contributing to growth in the tourism sector. Tender documents are currently being developed for this project and will soon be posted to the Government of Canada's contracting website Buy and Sell. The project schedule will be completed following the awarding of the contract in spring 2021, with construction anticipated to begin in summer 2021 and full project completion for summer 2022.

contracting website Buy and Sell. The project schedule will be completed following the awarding of the contract in spring 2021, with construction anticipated to begin in summer 2021 and full project completion for summer 2022. Reservations for camping in Parks Canada's administered sites will open in April, instead of January, offering visitors more time to consider the latest COVID-19 measures. Kejimkujik NPNHS reservations will open April 23, 2021 , at 8:00 a.m. ADT online at www.reservation.pc.gc.ca or by phone at 1-888-737-3783. Visitors are asked to plan ahead using our Camping during COVID-19 page to check what services will be available.

