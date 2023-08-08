THOROLD, ON, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Tim Whalen, Regional Councilor for Thorold, on behalf of Jeff Burch, Member of Provincial Parliament for Niagara Centre, Jim Bradley, Regional Chair of Niagara Region and Terry Ugulini, Mayor of the City of Thorold officially announced almost $18 million in funding to construct 60 new homes in Thorold.

Located at 5 Baker Street and owned and operated by Thorold Municipal Non-Profit Housing Corporation, the building features 60 units for seniors, 12 of which will be fully wheelchair accessible. The project has sustainability goals, aiming for a 30.3% reduction in energy consumption and 33.50% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions.

Construction of the project is expected to be complete by Fall 2024.

Funding for this project includes:

$14.8 million from the Government of Canada through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, a key pillar of the National Housing Strategy (NHS);

from the Government of through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, a key pillar of the National Housing Strategy (NHS); $1.5 million from the Thorold Municipal Non-Profit Housing Corporation;

from the Thorold Municipal Non-Profit Housing Corporation; $700,000 from the City of Thorold ;

from the ; $745,400 from the Niagara Region;

from the Niagara Region; $110,000 from the Government of Canada through SEED funding;

from the Government of through SEED funding; $2.3 million from the Government of Canada through the New Building Canada Fund's Small Communities Fund (previously announced);

from the Government of through the New Building Canada Fund's Small Communities Fund (previously announced); $2.3 million from the Province of Ontario through the New Building Canada Fund's Small Communities Fund (previously announced).

Quotes:

"Canadian seniors deserve a safe and affordable place to call home in the communities they helped to build with a lifetime of contributions. Today's announcement will provide 60 new units so many more seniors in Thorold can retire in dignity. This is one of the many ways the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy is working for everyone" - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Providing affordable housing to all Canadians is a priority for the Government of Canada. Today's announcement marks an important step toward that goal, as 60 new affordable and safe housing units will be available in Thorold to seniors in the Niagara Region!" - Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre

"Thorold Non-profit is very pleased to see this much needed seniors housing development under construction. We appreciate the efforts of everyone involved and our board is thankful for the support given by the various levels of government to help make this a reality." – John Kenny, Board Chair,Thorold Municipal Non-Profit Housing Corporation

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious 10-year plan that will invest over $82 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.





is an ambitious 10-year plan that will invest over to give more Canadians a place to call home. The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

