BOUCHERVILLE, QC, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening Canada's domestic biomanufacturing ecosystem, boosting the economy while creating and maintaining well-paying jobs and better positioning us to respond to future health needs.

Today, Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament for Longueuil—Charles-LeMoyne and Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, on behalf of the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced a $60 million contribution through the Strategic Innovation Fund to Delpharm Boucherville Canada Inc. This investment will support Delpharm's $220 million project to modernize and expand its facility in Boucherville, Quebec, increasing its capacity to manufacture sterile injectables, many of which are essential medicines used on a daily basis by Canadians and in our hospitals. This investment will also enable Delpharm to maintain 450 jobs and hire students for 150 co-op terms.

Through this project, Delpharm will add 28,000 square feet to its Boucherville facility and install new state-of-the-art equipment. This will double production capacity to approximately 130 million units per year. This expansion will significantly enhance Canada's ability to produce essential sterile injectables for domestic use and the export market.

"By increasing our domestic capacity to produce essential sterile injectables, we are securing a made-in Canada supply chain and ensuring long-term access to the medicines Canadians need. With today's investment, we are not only supporting innovation in the biomanufacturing sector but also reinforcing Canada's health security and economic resilience."

– The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"I would like to express my gratitude to Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada for their unwavering support. They have understood the strategic importance of securing local supply chains for essential medications."

– Mathieu Grondin, Site Director at Delpharm

Since March 2020 , the Government of Canada has made investments of more than $2.3 billion in 41 projects in the biomanufacturing, vaccine and therapeutics ecosystem, strengthening domestic pandemic response capabilities, supporting life science innovation and bolstering the industrial base.

, the Government of has made investments of more than in 41 projects in the biomanufacturing, vaccine and therapeutics ecosystem, strengthening domestic pandemic response capabilities, supporting life science innovation and bolstering the industrial base. Canada's Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy presents a long–term vision to protect Canadians against future pandemics and other health emergencies and to grow an innovative, competitive domestic life sciences sector.

Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy presents a long–term vision to protect Canadians against future pandemics and other health emergencies and to grow an innovative, competitive domestic life sciences sector. Delpharm Boucherville Canada Inc. is part of the global network of Delpharm Industrie SAS, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for pharmaceutical companies, located in Paris, France . Delpharm Industrie SAS is present across many sectors of the pharmaceutical industry, including in branded and generic medicines. It owns 19 plants / development centres in Europe and Canada , including its facilities in Boucherville and Montréal.

