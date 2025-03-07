News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Mar 07, 2025, 14:45 ET
LAVAL, QC, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing $50 million to build 149 rental units in Laval through the Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP).
The announcement was made by Angelo Iacono, Member of Parliament for Alfred-Pellan, at the Le Bleau project site located at 4420 Lévesque Boulevard East in Laval.
Le Bleau is a 149-unit development with distinctive architecture overlooking Rivière des Prairies. The Government of Canada is contributing $50 million in low-interest loans to the project. The project embraces sustainable development, harmonizing with the environment by incorporating indoor parking on three levels. This design maximizes outdoor space for quality landscaping and helps mitigate heat islands. A number of parking spaces with charging stations and car sharing service will be made available to residents. In addition, Le Bleau is near the rapid bus service.
Rental construction in Canada hasn't kept pace with city and population growth. As a result, existing rental stock has been declining for decades and is aging. To address this issue, the federal government launched the ACLP to support rental housing construction across the country. Increasing the overall supply of rental housing is key to creating stronger, more vibrant communities where people can be proud to live.
Quotes:
"Through investments in rental housing, our government is providing assistance to those who need it most, here in Quebec and across the country. With our partners, we are providing a helping hand to individuals and families and, in doing so, are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"Our government is addressing the housing crisis by investing in rental property here in Laval, and across Canada. The realization of Le Bleau project through the ACLP is helping to create jobs, improve the quality of life of the people of Alfred-Pellan and contribute to the vitality of the Laval community." – Angelo Iacono, Member of Parliament for Alfred-Pellan
"It's with great pride and emotion that I see the realization of this residential project, which will contribute to the development of rental housing in Laval. Having grown up in this region and now raising my children here, this project represents much more than a simple construction project: it's part of a deep commitment to the community where I grew up. Thanks to the support of the Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP), this project is aligned with our desire to meet the need for accessible, quality housing for families living in Laval and those wishing to settle here. This development is yet another cornerstone in the edifice of a growing city, ensuring a promising future for its residents." – Matteo Fiorilli, President, Le Bleau Condos
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts : Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
