Government of Canada increases efforts to prevent and address sexual assault in post-secondary institutions in Nova Scotia

ANTIGONISH, NS, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Students expect to receive an education in a safe and respectful institution where their voices can be heard. However, on school, college and university campuses, incidents involving sexual assault and the impact on survivors continue to be of serious concern and can be a barrier for students to succeed both academically and personally.

Today, on behalf of the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Member of Parliament for Central Nova, Nova Scotia, announced $197,622 over two years for the Antigonish Women's Resource Centre & Sexual Assault Services Association under the Victims Fund. The Centre will address the gaps in sexual violence prevention on Nova Scotia university campuses and work to create the cultural change needed to end campus sexual violence through a program called Waves of Change: Creating Campus Responses to Sexualized Violence.

This program will take a prevention approach to sexualized violence on campuses. Students will learn various techniques to intervene as bystanders, support victims and to create social change. With the Government of Canada's support, the Centre will work closely with post-secondary institutions in Nova Scotia and student union representatives to address this important issue.

Thanks to organizations such as the Antigonish Women's Resource Centre & Sexual Assault Services Association, students are encouraged to learn how they can prevent sexualized violence on post-secondary campuses, become more active in creating safe and equitable communities, and contribute to ensuring that those around them can thrive during this important phase of their lives.

"Post-secondary institutions are spaces where students can learn, grow and build valuable communities. Their safety and well-being are crucial to their success. That is why I am proud of the Government of Canada's support for the Antigonish Women's Resource Centre & Sexual Assault Services Association in its efforts to prevent and address sexual violence and assault in post-secondary institutions in Nova Scotia."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"The Government of Canada's support for the Antigonish Women's Resource Centre & Sexual Assault Services Association is critical in helping this organization help students in Nova Scotia feel safe, secure and respected in their learning spaces. I look forward to the organization's efforts to address sexual violence and to educate our local community on sexual assault on campuses. I thank them for their important work."

Sean Fraser, Member of Parliament for Central Nova, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"We are very pleased to receive continued support from the Department of Justice Canada for our Waves of Change Bystander Intervention Training Program. This has proven to be a very successful and important program for preventing sexualized violence and making college and university campuses safer places for all. This funding will ensure the sustainability of the program by allowing us to continue to build capacity at each of the institutions involved across the province."

Wyanne Sandler, Executive Director

Antigonish Women's Resource Centre & Sexual Assault Services Association

The Victims Fund provides grants and contributions to support projects and activities that encourage the development of new approaches, promote access to justice, improve the capacity of service providers, foster the establishment of referral networks, and/or increase awareness of services available to victims of crime and their families.

According to the 2014 Statistics Canada General Social Survey (GSS) on Victimization, only one in twenty sexual assaults (5%) were reported to police, a rate over seven times lower than that for physical assaults (38%).

