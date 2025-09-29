MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Sexual and reproductive health services are essential, but many often struggle to access these services. Barriers to this care include gaps in provider knowledge, training and resources, stigma and discrimination, and geographic isolation.

Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced over $13 million in funding to 15 community-based organizations to help make sexual and reproductive health services more accessible for people in Canada.

Through the Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund, these projects support activities such as developing resources for health care providers, carrying out public awareness activities, and providing travel and logistical support to people seeking access to abortion care.

Since 2021, the Government of Canada has supported 36 projects through the Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund so Canadians can access safe and relevant sexual and reproductive health services. The Government of Canada remains committed to enhancing the availability and accessibility of reliable, evidence-based sexual and reproductive health services and information.

"Every person in Canada deserves access to comprehensive, inclusive and culturally safe sexual and reproductive health services, no matter who they are or where they live. Through projects like the ones announced today, the government is taking concrete actions to advance health equity and gender equality, so more Canadians can fully participate in the workforce."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Supporting access to sexual and reproductive health services and evidence-based information is vital to advancing health equity for women and 2SLGBTQI+ communities, who continue to face systemic barriers to inclusive care. This investment is a concrete step toward upholding human rights, promoting bodily autonomy, and building a Canada where everyone can thrive."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez

Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Too many people in Canada still face real challenges when trying to access the care and support they need. By investing in community-led solutions, we're not only expanding access to sexual and reproductive health services -- we're also helping to build a more inclusive and equitable health system for everyone."

Marie-Gabrielle Ménard

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"This important investment goes beyond funding: it strengthens the organizations that deliver vital sexual and reproductive health services every day. By supporting their work, we are ensuring that Canadians can access safe, inclusive, and reliable care close to home. Following Gender Equality Week, today's announcement is a powerful reminder that access to these services is essential to advancing gender equality and building a healthier, stronger, and more equitable Canada for all."

Eric St-Pierre

Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier

The Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund was created to support a wide range of evidence-informed and innovative projects for people in Canada who are at increased risk for poorer sexual and reproductive health outcomes, including members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities, Indigenous and racialized people, women, and youth.

