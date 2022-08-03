The Magog Textile Mills played an important role in modernizing the cotton industry in 19th century Canada.

MAGOG, QC, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - In 1883, Alvin Moore and William Hobbs founded the Magog Textile and Print Company. In the spring of 1884, the plant printed the first pieces of cotton in the country. By bringing together spinning, weaving, bleaching, and printing operations in a single industrial complex, the Magog Textile Mills played an important role in modernizing the cotton industry in 19th century Canada.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport, Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec and Member of Parliament for Brome—Missisquoi, commemorated the national historic significance of the Magog Textile Mills with a special ceremony to unveil a plaque at the Espace culturel de Magog. The announcement was made on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Steven Guilbeault.

In 1889, financial difficulties at the Magog Textile and Print Company led to the sale of the facility to Hochelaga Cotton Co. The following year, Hochelaga Cotton Co. was integrated with Dominion Cotton Mills.

Textile workers in Magog joined the labour movement during the 20th century to improve their working conditions, forming unions and organizing multiple strikes. For example, they participated in the Quebec textile industry's strike in 1937.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I am pleased to commemorate the national historic significance of the Magog Textile Mills. They played an important role in modernizing the cotton industry in 19th century Canada. Historic designations reflect Canada's rich and varied history and I encourage all Canadians to learn more about the Magog Textile Mills and their important contributions to Canada's heritage."

By 1943, there were 2,300 people working at Dominion Textile.

