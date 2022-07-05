The segregated non-combat unit was formed in 1916 and disbanded in 1920

PICTOU, NS, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The No. 2 Construction Battalion displayed the strong determination of Black men to overcome racism and contribute to Canada's First World War effort. Not only did these men serve their country, they did so with a tenacity and courage that defied social norms and prejudices of the time.

Today, Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Member of Parliament for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, commemorated the national historic significance of the No. 2 Construction Battalion with a special ceremony held at the Pictou wharf, Nova Scotia. This event was held in collaboration with the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia and the Department of National Defence to unveil a replacement commemorative plaque.

Many people of African descent volunteered to serve in the military after Canada entered the First World War in 1914, but while some were able to enlist, others were turned away because of racist assumptions that they were unfit to serve. It took ongoing pressure by the African Canadian community to help force a change. Rather than integrating African Canadians into existing units, the Department of Defence and Militia authorised the formation of the No. 2 Construction Battalion on 5 July 1916.

Serving with the Canadian Expeditionary Force (C.E.F.), the No. 2 Construction Battalion was made up of volunteers from across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean, who went overseas in 1917 and provided essential support services, often under enemy fire. Once overseas, the men primarily served with the Canadian Forestry Corps in France, where they provided lumber for the front and performed important supporting tasks while continuing to be subjected to racial discrimination and harassment.

For over one hundred years, the story of the No. 2 Construction Battalion has been a source of pride for African Nova Scotians and African Canadians. The "Black Battalion" represents the adversity faced by African Nova Scotians and African Canadians, at that time and since. It also represents great perseverance at a personal and a community level.

The Government of Canada, on the recommendation of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, recognizes significant people, places, and events that shaped our country. The designation process is largely driven by public nominations. National designations, like that of No. 2 Construction Battalion, reflect the rich and varied history of Canada and provide an opportunity for Canadians to connect with our diverse heritage.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I am very proud to commemorate the No. 2 Construction Battalion's significant role in Canada's history. The Battalion's legacy in Nova Scotia and the African-Canadian community represents the endurance of Black Canadians, who confronted prejudice and inequality to make a place for themselves in Canada's military. Historic designations commemorate all aspects of Canada's history. I encourage all Canadians to learn more about the No. 2 Construction Battalion and its important contribution to Canada's heritage."

Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Member of Parliament for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook

"This historic site is a reminder of the adversity the men of No. 2 Construction Battalion faced in their desire to serve. Through this adversity they served our country with pride and distinction."

Russell Grosse, Executive Director

Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia



The No. 2 Construction Battalion arrived in England in early April 1917 . The following month, the renamed No. 2 Construction Company (as it had never reached full battalion strength) made its way to the Jura region of France , near the Swiss border. There, the men became part of the Canadian Forestry Corps, supplying lumber for the front and providing essential support services, often under enemy fire. They were also subjected to racial discrimination and harassment. The No. 2 Construction Company was among the first to be demobilized and sent back to Canada after the war ended with the Allied victory in November 1918 .

Established in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the historic importance of persons, places and events that have shaped Canada's history.

today. By sharing these stories with Canadians, we hope to foster better understanding and open discussions on history. The Society for the Protection and Preservation of Black Culture in Nova Scotia (better known as the Black Cultural Society) was incorporated as a non-profit organization in 1977. The Society consists of a 26-member Board of Directors, representing various Black communities in Nova Scotia with one representative of the African United Baptist Association.

