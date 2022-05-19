Funding supports individuals and organizations inspiring youth to connect with science and engineering

OTTAWA, ON, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Big ideas lead to big discoveries. And when we invite a diverse group of young people to join in the adventure of science, we inspire the next generation and mobilize Canadians to build a bright future for our country. That's why Canada is investing in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) organizations that will inspire our youth to get involved in science.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry announced over $10 million in funding through the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada's (NSERC) PromoScience and Science Communication Skills grants, as well as the NSERC Awards for Science Promotion. These grants and awards support and honour those who foster the promotion of STEM in communities across the country. The awards are presented as part of Science Odyssey, Canada's biggest festival of science and technology that celebrates Canadian achievements in STEM.

Through NSERC's PromoScience grants, 53 organizations will receive a total of $10 million in funding, to help provide Canadian youth access to innovative STEM programs that expose them to new skills and provide hands-on experiences to inspire them to become the next generation of scientists and engineers.

NSERC's Science Communication Skills grants is a pilot program that supports organizations to enhance the communications skills of students and researchers in the fields of natural sciences and engineering. This year, ten recipients will share almost $200,000 in funding for their work in science literacy, countering science-related misinformation, and fostering a role for science in evidence-based decision making.

The NSERC Awards for Science Promotion honour individuals and groups who make outstanding contributions to the promotion of science in Canada. This year's group award is presented to the Royal Canadian Institute for Science for its remarkable work in fostering public engagement with science. The institute will receive $25,000 in support. Dr. Jennifer Campos of the KITE Research Institute is receiving $10,000 through the individual award category for her career-long contributions to the promotion of science and her commitment to expanding equity, diversity, and inclusivity within STEM fields.

Quotes

"We must inspire and encourage young people today if we are to make big discoveries and solve the mysteries of tomorrow. With this investment through the Natural Science and Engineering Research Council, our government is supporting those who ignite a spark across generations, and encouraging Canadians to help build a healthier, cleaner, and more sustainable future for everyone."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"As we wrap up another successful Science Odyssey celebration, I'm pleased to see further investments that will ensure inspiring science and engineering activities will continue year-round. This funding will expand the reach of STEM programming, especially for youth who are underrepresented in STEM, and will contribute to a healthy science culture while also building a better future for Canada."

– Alejandro Adem, President, NSERC

Quick facts

NSERC's PromoScience Program offers financial support for organizations working with young Canadians, to promote an understanding of STEM.

The NSERC Awards for Science Promotion fall under the NSERC Prizes category. Two recipients (one individual and one group) may be selected for the awards each year.

